When the sun set Monday, Feb. 15, about 15,000 customers of Appalachian Power in West Virginia were without electricity because of an ice storm that moved in Feb. 11. That evening, another ice storm moved through before ice from the first storm had melted. When the sun rose Tuesday, Feb. 16, about 97,000 Appalachian Power customers were without electricity.
Those are just the numbers for Appalachian Power in West Virginia. They don’t include the people in the bordering counties of Ohio and Kentucky who also were affected by the back-to-back ice storms.
This was nothing short of a natural disaster.
Another winter storm capable of dropping four inches of snow and another small layer of ice was expected overnight.
It’s too early to describe the true extent of the damage to people’s property, their jobs or — most important — their personal lives.
One thing the ice storms have shown us is the value of being prepared. Undoubtedly the sale of portable generators has surged in the past week, and demand is likely to remain strong until power is restored to most of the affected areas. The same goes for camping stoves, solar-powered phone chargers and other devices that are useful when power goes out for days or weeks.
It’s not just electricity, however. Landline telephone service and other telecommunications that rely on wires strung on poles also could take a while to restore.
The number of trees damaged or downed by ice is likely to spur the sale of chain saws and landscaping services in the short term.
The good news is that the weather should begin moderating on Saturday, and by Tuesday much of the snow and ice will be gone. But broken power poles and downed lines could be a problem for several more days.
Once these storms are behind us, power companies will be questioned on whether they were adequately prepared for the extent of the damage. Retailers will ask themselves whether they could have done a better job anticipating what their customers would need in such an emergency.
It’s important to remember similar events can happen any time of year. Remember the derecho of June 29, 2012? As individuals, companies or communities, preparation is better than hindsight.