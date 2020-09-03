Here it is almost Labor Day, and we’re still dealing with the COVID-19 virus.
The virus that won’t go away is still turning life upside-down, nearly six months after government officials shut down much of the economy to “flatten the curve.” Flattening a curve tends to extend the curve, and that is what happened.
Consider events of this week alone.
Parents and supporters of high school football thought they had an agreement with Gov. Jim Justice to allow games to go on even if their counties had high COVID infection rates.
The deal was that games could be played if all players, coaches, cheerleaders and band members would undergo COVID-19 testing and test negative. That’s a lot of testing, and the word “all” probably troubled some superintendents and coaches.
Kanawha County school officials opted out of the deal. They said they were more concerned with getting their schools ready to open next week than ensuring that football teams were tested, cleared and ready to play.
As noted by The Herald-Dispatch reporter Hanna Pennington, working families are now faced with decisions regarding child care. In April, the state opened applications for child-care assistance to all essential workers, regardless of income level, through Link Child Care Resource and Referral. Last week, that benefit came to an end.
The state backtracked on that decision Tuesday, according to Cristie Dunbar, executive director of Link Child Care Resource and Referral. That means all essential workers making too much annually to qualify will still be eligible for assistance as children return to school — a major stress relief for some families.
Dunbar said Tuesday there is no time frame for how long the renewal of the essential worker Link assistance will be in effect.
School has started in some states, but it won’t begin in West Virginia until Sept. 8 at the earliest. Parents have had to make difficult decisions about how many days their children will attend class in person and how many they will attend classes online. Some parents don’t have that choice, as some schools will be all-virtual for the first six or nine weeks. Whether those classrooms reopen depends on when COVID infection rates decrease enough to satisfy public health officials.
Backing up a few weeks, the $600 weekly unemployment supplement for people who lost their jobs during the COVID shutdown in spring has expired. The two parties on Capitol Hill have yet to reach an agreement on what a new stimulus package will include.
Many small businesses have yet to recover from this past spring’s shutdown.
Cynics will say the coronavirus will go away the day after Election Day. That’s hard to believe, and it’s sad that some people’s faith in government is so low.
It will be months before we know how much COVID-19 has cost us in lives, illness, income, education, recreation, entertainment, opportunities … the list is long.
All of us should prepare to live with anti-virus efforts through the end of the year and probably beyond. It won’t be easy, but we really don’t have much choice.