Owners of downtown Huntington’s tall buildings have struggled for years to find occupants for them. One is the building now known as the Prichard.
The Prichard is vacant, from its upper floors down to its street-level space that formerly housed retail businesses. Three years ago, Cornerstone Community Development Corp. announced it had bought the Prichard and would remodel it to provide affordable housing for more than 100 residents. Events put those plans on hold, but now it appears help is on the way.
Last week the Huntington City Council fast-tracked a resolution through committees and the council itself to accept the terms of a $2.5 million grant from the West Virginia Department for Economic Development.
Cornerstone bought the building from Christ Temple Church in 2019 after the church failed its attempt to renovate the building into “Hope Tower,” a place where people could go through a spiritually based program to recover from substance use disorder.
The Hope Tower project was announced in 2014, but by March 2015, residents were ordered to vacate after city inspectors found numerous plumbing and electrical code violations in the building. The building has been empty since then, with reports of glass and debris falling from its facade.
“This neoclassical building will be renovated into 108 senior citizen one-bedroom apartments on floors three through 13,” said Cathy Burns, executive director of the Huntington Municipal Development Authority. “Floors one and two will be for services serving senior citizens, such as the Geriatric Innovation Health Clinic.”
Burns said the council’s actions means funds for the estimated $50 million in renovation costs have been secured. The $2.5 million grant will go toward renovations on the first two floors. Burns said a number of sources have been leveraged to come up with the funding.
Winterwood Inc. of Lexington, Kentucky, a property management company that specializes in government-subsidized, multi-family housing, has been selected as the project developer. Cornerstone will remain the nonprofit partner and owner of the building, Burns said.
“(These are) organizations that we have had a wonderful working relationship with and have proven to have the capacity to perform,” she said.
The successful renovation of the Prichard would be a boon for downtown Huntington and could spur other investment. Other multistory buildings in the downtown have thousands of square feet of vacant space that could use occupants. The past 50 years have been hard on those buildings.
Downtown Huntington doesn’t need another vacant lot where a commercial building once stood, but something has to be done with the Prichard before it becomes a hazard. The neighborhood needs private investment, but investors need confidence they will get a good return on their money. Maybe 108 people living downtown in newly renovated space will help attract that investment.
