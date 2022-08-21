The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Heartland Corridor_01
Norfolk Southern carries thousands of freight containers through the Tri-State each week on its Heartland Corridor route. The Heartland Intermodal Gateway at Prichard was supposed to take advantage of that traffic, but never could.

Every day, trains pulling flatcars with international shipping containers stacked two high roll past the Heartland Intermodal Gateway at Prichard in northern Wayne County. The 65-acre development was supposed to be West Virginia’s direct link to world commerce, but it never worked out that way, so each day trains roll on by as if the truck-to-rail transfer facility never existed.

But it does exist, and now its fate is in the hands of the Wayne County Commission.

