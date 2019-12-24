How much is an idle rail-truck loading facility worth? What do you do with one if no one has stepped forward to buy it or lease it?
That’s the problem the West Virginia Department of Transportation has tried to answer these past few months. The answer might come from the Legislature when its session begins next month.
Last week, legislators heard that the DOT was considering selling the Heartland Intermodal Gateway at Prichard for as little as $1 million. The facility cost $32 million to build, but it shut down Oct. 1 when Norfolk Southern stopped servicing it.
When it was built less than a decade ago, the facility was supposed to spur industrial growth by providing easy access to international markets. It fell far short of that promise.
The Prichard facility provided businesses with a truck-and-rail transfer option along Norfolk Southern’s Heartland Corridor, a 530-mile stretch of track running from the Port of Virginia at Hampton Roads through West Virginia and on to Chicago. Each day trains moving on the Heartland Corridor carry hundreds of shipping containers.
Those trains run through Wayne, Mingo, Wyoming, McDowell and Mercer counties. There are intermodal facilities in Virginia and Ohio that ship and receive containers. In theory, an intermodal facility in West Virginia would take advantage of all that freight movement.
In July, Secretary of Transportation Byrd White said Prichard had only 579 lifts of containers off railcars to trucks at $30 a lift in the 2019 fiscal year. That came to $17,370 in income. But the terminal had $522,000 in expenses for a loss of about half a million dollars.
Last week, White said the Heartland Intermodal Gateway is costing the state $15,000 to $17,000 a month for security and utilities as it sits idle.
State Sen. Robert Plymale, D-Wayne, criticized the DOT’s management of the facility.
“I’ve seen a lot of bad stuff, but I’ve never seen anything so mishandled,” Plymale said.
It may be a telling feature that the state built the Heartland Intermodal Gateway, not private investors. That should have been a red flag about demand for an intermodal shipping terminal at Prichard. Expectations that industries in southern West Virginia, southern Ohio and eastern Kentucky would use Prichard obviously were too optimistic.
From published reports, it appears Prichard had only two regular users — Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia and the lumber industry. But they use different size containers, so there were no operating efficiencies.
The DOT has advertised for bids from auction companies willing to try to sell the 100-acre site. Those bids are to be opened on Jan. 31. By then, the Legislature may have stepped in.
Complicating the situation is the fact the site was donated by Norfolk Southern. If it is used for anything other than a rail facility, the railroad has the right to take the land back.
The state of West Virginia, through the DOT and its nearly defunct Public Port Authority, tried to take advantage of the growth of intermodal containerized shipping, but the market just isn’t here in this part of Appalachia. It exists in larger metro markets, but this area apparently is too small or lacks the warehouses that intermodal shipping relies on.
What’s done is done. The money to build the intermodal facility is spent, and unless someone shows an unexpected and extraordinary interest in, the state is not getting its money back.
But $1 million is a pittance.