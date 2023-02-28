The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

To say the Heartland Intermodal Gateway was a failure is an understatement. The facility near the Wayne County community of Prichard was to tap into the growing intermodal traffic on Norfolk Southern’s Heartland Corridor carrying box containers traveling between Norfolk, Virginia, to Chicago, with a stop in Columbus, Ohio.

West Virginia invested in the truck-rail transfer facility, sinking $30 million into a venture that handled less than 4% of the business it needed to stay afloat before it shut down.

