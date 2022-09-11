The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Nucor Corp. officials say things are on track to begin construction soon of their new sheet steel mill at the Mason County, West Virginia, community of Apple Grove. It’s a move that provides an injection of private investment capital into the Tri-State region and West Virginia as a whole.

As noted by The Herald-Dispatch business reporter Fred Pace in two recent articles, Nucor expects to begin construction on its new mill later this year or in January 2023.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you