Nucor Corp. officials say things are on track to begin construction soon of their new sheet steel mill at the Mason County, West Virginia, community of Apple Grove. It’s a move that provides an injection of private investment capital into the Tri-State region and West Virginia as a whole.
As noted by The Herald-Dispatch business reporter Fred Pace in two recent articles, Nucor expects to begin construction on its new mill later this year or in January 2023.
“We have committed to purchase, or have purchased, over 80% of all the steel-making equipment we will need,” said John Farris, Nucor West Virginia vice president and general manager.
“We have selected two contractors so far — one civil contractor and one concrete contractor,” he said. “One from West Virginia and one not from West Virginia, but our plan is to hire as many West Virginia-based construction contractors as possible.”
The new mill is expected to cost around $2.7 billion and have the capacity to produce 3 million tons of steel annually.
“We have already invested over $1.5 billion in equipment,” Farris said. “We get asked over and over if we are really coming to West Virginia. The answer is yes, we are really coming to West Virginia.”
Nucor hopes the new mill will be fully operational by 2025 and employ more than 800 team members.
“These are high-paying jobs,” he said. “In 2021, Nucor teammates averaged around $114,000 in total compensation.”
Farris said Nucor’s investments attract other investments.
“Major investments, like the one we are making in West Virginia, lead to other investments, and those conversations are ongoing,” he said. “For every steel job we create, an additional four or five other indirect jobs are created in and around our facilities. We believe this will also be the case with the new sheet mill in West Virginia.”
This year has seen other major private investments announced for West Virginia. GreenPower Motor Co. is converting a building in South Charleston into a factory that will produce electric school buses. Pure Watercraft has announced plans to build a factory in Brooke County that will make battery-powered pontoon boats.
None of these projects are guaranteed long-term success, of course. Markets can change rapidly. The important thing is that private investors are investing capital in the state that will put hundreds of people to work making products that can be sold on national or international markets.
Now that the region and the state are seeing new large-scale projects, it would be good for state officials to examine why the state lacks sustainable projects on a smaller scale. There are many barriers to entry for would-be entrepreneurs. Among them are taxes, regulations, infrastructure and the lack of access to startup capital. People in a state with relatively low household income don’t have the resources to jump into business.
The momentum is here. Legislators and others in the Capitol Complex in Charleston would be wise to build on it.
