There is no shortage of abandoned and dilapidated buildings in West Virginia. When large regions of the state suffer job loss and population decline, buildings of all sorts — residential, agricultural, commercial and industrial — will sit vacant for long periods of time. With extended vacancy comes lack of maintenance and eventual decay.
Few people want to invest in a decaying area, so the problem feeds on itself and spreads.
Huntington city government began attacking the problem within its boundaries a few years ago. Last week, state officials tapped a Huntington city employee to take that effort statewide. Christal Perry, who has been with the city’s Office of Planning and Development since 2004, will take the position of deputy land commission director of the new initiative under state Auditor JB McCuskey to bridge the gap between the statehouse and local governments.
McCuskey made the announcement Monday at the St. Albans train depot, where he was joined by mayors belonging to the West Virginia Municipal League, along with other county and state officials, to celebrate the passage of Senate bills 552 and 722 during the recent legislative session. The bills overhauled the tax sale process and funded the dilapidated-buildings initiative pilot project with $10 million to tear down abandoned and neglected housing statewide.
The money comes from the American Rescue Plan and is held in a fund within the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection.
In studying the effect dilapidated and abandoned housing has on the state, West Virginia University’s Legal Education to Address Abandoned and Neglected Properties found that as many as 1 in 16 properties are vacant or abandoned. Residential property alone would cost as much as $300 million to tear down.
“And so what our task is, over the next year, the next year and a half, is just to prove to the Legislature and prove to the rest of West Virginia that we can design a process that’s efficient, that’s fast, that tears down the right houses in the right order, and does it in a way that saves taxpayers money,” McCuskey said.
Perry will help municipalities and counties buy properties that need to be demolished, as Huntington has done. She coordinated the first land bank in West Virginia in 2009 in Huntington and then aided in the creating the Abandoned Properties Coalition, where she works with communities in West Virginia.
She also had a hand in crafting the first land bank legislation in 2014, which allowed for the creation of land reuse agencies in the state. She became the demolition specialist for Huntington in 2016, and, along with the land reuse agency, manages more than 400 abandoned properties.
Abandoned and dilapidated properties are a large problem in West Virginia. Some communities lack the resources and expertise to tackle it by themselves. The state program, led by a person with experience in solving it, should help remove blight that brings neighborhoods and communities down.
“Vacant and abandoned properties were once thought to exist only in large urban areas; however, the tentacles of this long-term problem have found a way into rural areas, as well,” she said. “This problem is statewide; this problem is nationwide. I look forward to creating partnerships and long-lasting initiatives with cities and towns across our state to tackle these issues.”
It’s a big job, but it has to start somewhere. As with any new process, mistakes will be made as the state learns what does and doesn’t work in communities of different sizes. But it’s a start, and for now that’s the important part.