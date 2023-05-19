The good news: The number of drug overdose deaths in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky last year was less than the year before. The three states were among eight that reported a decrease in overdose deaths.
The bad news in that is that overdose deaths remained steady or increased in the other 42 states.
According to the Associated Press, drug overdose deaths nationally increased slightly last year after two large increases during the COVID pandemic.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday issued a report saying an estimated 109,680 people died from drug overdoses last year, which was about a 2% increase. That follows increases of 15% in 2021 and 30% in 2020, according to the AP.
“The fact that it does seem to be flattening out, at least at a national level, is encouraging,” said Katherine Keyes, a Columbia University epidemiology professor whose research focuses on drug use. “But these numbers are still extraordinarily high. We shouldn’t suggest the crisis is in any way over.”
Provisional data showed West Virginia reported 1,291 overdose deaths last year, down about 14.3% from 2021. Ohio reported 5,102 deaths, a 5.6% decrease. Kentucky reported 2,306, a 3.8% decrease. All numbers are subject to revision later in the year.
Nationally, most overdose deaths last year were linked to fentanyl and other synthetic opioids — about 75,000, up 4% from the year before, the AP reported. There also was an 11% increase in deaths involving cocaine and a 3% increase in deaths involving meth and other stimulants.
Overdose deaths are often attributed to more than one drug; some people take multiple drugs and officials say inexpensive fentanyl is cut into other drugs, often without the buyers’ knowledge.
This region has seen an increase in illegal drug use in recent years, but it has also seen an increase in efforts to prevent addiction and to limit the damage illegal drug use causes.
And yet the problem continues. In addition to that, the nature of illegal drug use changes, as seen in the growth of the drug xylazine in the region. Xylazine makes drug use more dangerous through its side effect of causing live muscle tissue to die and decay. As with fentanyl, users might not request xylazine, but it does come mixed in with heroin to increase its potency.
The drug problem might not get as much attention as it did a couple of years ago, but that doesn’t mean it has gone away. A plateau or a one-year reduction in overdose deaths is good news — sort of — but a long-term reduction is better. Now is not the time to take the foot off the gas pedal.
