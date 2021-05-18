The new building to house Marshall University’s business school should be ready for students in two and a half years. Last week, it got a little better.
Encova Insurance announced Friday it is donating $1.8 million for an atrium and auditorium for the new building on 4th Avenue where the Flats on 4th apartments, formerly the UpTowner Inn, stood.
The 78,000-square-foot building will have nine classrooms. The atrium/auditorium will accommodate more than 360 people for dining and receptions, and it can be turned into separate spaces for multiple events at once.
The building was made possible by a $25 million gift from alumnus and Intuit Chairman and CEO Brad D. Smith and his wife, Alys. It is now in the design phase. It is expected to be completed by fall 2023, and classes are expected to begin in the 2024 spring semester.
At the formal announcement of the donation, Encova President and CEO Thomas “TJ” Obrokta said it’s important for his business to have a high-quality college of business nearby.
“Encova has a large office in Charleston, and we want to be a longtime employer in the state of West Virginia,” Obrokta said. “So the perfect way for us to build the perfect pipeline of talent of new employees is by supporting the Marshall business school that will later feed associates or employees to Encova.”
Encova could have chosen to build this atrium at a university closer to its Charleston office, but it didn’t. It chose Marshall as the best spot for this $1.8 million investment in business education. That indicates Encova trusts Marshall to turn out the kind of business graduates employers are looking for.
Midsize universities such as Marshall spent much of the past 20 to 30 years investing in student housing and leisure facilities as they competed for students. Many universities did. But competition for students has gotten tougher, and schools must concentrate again on academic programs that provide a good return on dollars that students — and in the case of state-supported schools, taxpayers — invest.
The new building for Marshall’s business school is another investment in a long line of academic progress, from the medical school to the pharmacy school, the forensic science program and others. In this competitive environment, standing still is going backward, and Marshall has chosen to go forward. That’s good for the Huntington community and the entire Tri-State region.