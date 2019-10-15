There’s been a flurry of construction activity on Interstate 64 between Huntington and Charleston the past couple of years, and more is planned between now and 2022.
The construction activity was made possible by the bond issue approved by voters in late 2017. As reported in The Herald-Dispatch on Sunday by reporter Taylor Stuck, 15 projects related to the road bond have been completed in Cabell County to date at a total cost of about $67.2 million. Projects include the repaving of I-64 from Milton to Putnam County, paving of W.Va. 2 from Millersport to Green Bottom, Russell Creek Bridge repairs and a slide on W.Va. 10.
Next summer, construction is to begin on widening I-64 from Merritt’s Creek to just past the Huntington Mall exits. The $71.7 million project was awarded to Triton Construction Inc. of Nitro, W.Va. The project will double the width of the existing section of interstate from four lanes to eight lanes and replace five overpass bridges.
Once that project is completed — projected for late 2022 — work will begin on an estimated $115 million project to widen the interstate from the Guyandotte River bridge to the 29th Street exit.
There are other big projects for Cabell County, including the widening of U.S. 60 from Merritt’s Creek to West Mall Road, which is currently in the design stage. There are also plans for a Culloden interchange, a second Green Valley Road slip repair and Swamp Branch culvert repair.
Regionally, one large project also will begin next year. The widening of the Nitro bridge on I-64 will be put up for bid Oct. 22, said Jimmy Wriston, deputy secretary of the DOT and commissioner of Highways.
All together across the state, 541 projects worth $385.1 million spanning 1,185 miles have been completed, according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation, with 293 projects scheduled to be completed by the end of the year and 123 projects scheduled to break ground. That brings the total to $1.1 billion worth of projects either completed or started by the end of 2019.
The bond money has freed up other state money, allowing the state to address longstanding problems with secondary roads, Wriston said. Since March, the Division of Highways has completed maintenance work on 18,306 miles of secondary roads.
Wriston said DoH crews have focused on ditching, patching, replacing old piping and addressing water drainage — things that cause the road to deteriorate.
“By taking care of drainage and getting ahead of other core maintenance projects, we can add life to that pavement,” Wriston said.
There are a couple of things that need to be noted.
One, next year is an election year. If Gov. Jim Justice wins re-election, the schedule for projects not under contract should be safe. If Justice is not re-elected, the new governor could revise the plan and either remove some local projects or add some.
In short, the election makes the future of some projects uncertain.
Two, the situation with secondary roads is not as rosy as Wilkins paints. There has been some improvement this year in patching, but many problems remain. Wilkins is right to identify drainage as a significant problem that damages roads, but drainage problems are many. Clogged ditches, blocked culverts and concrete driveways that pour stormwater onto thin layers of asphalt are among them.
Overall, it’s good to see the state address problems with its main roads and its secondary roads. It will be incumbent upon the person who wins next year’s election to continue or improve upon the progress that’s been made.