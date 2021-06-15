Obtaining a Promise scholarship will be easier for the high school graduating class of 2021, but that fact points to a weakness in the 20-year-old program for the state’s highest-achieving graduates.
As with many programs, Promise started out with good intentions and good results, but things tend to change after two decades.
Then-Gov. Bob Wise sold the Promise scholarship program to the Legislature in 2001 as a way of paying 100% of college tuition in exchange for making widespread but illegal video poker machines legal. The state would take over the video poker business, and it would use the proceeds to pay eight semesters of tuition for high school graduates with top grades and top standardized test scores. Video lottery money, as it was to be called, would also pay for other programs, but the Promise scholarship was the primary selling point.
Then the unintended consequences kicked in. Between Promise and easy access to student loans, colleges had fewer reasons to hold down tuition and fees, so now Promise pays about half a year’s tuition. Today, recipients receive $4,750 per year. This fall’s tuition at Marshall University for in-state students will be $4,276 per semester, according to the Marshall website.
Promise has been a big help to the state’s two largest universities. According to the Higher Education Policy Commission website, 5,136 students at West Virginia University received Promise money in 2019. That was 50.4% of the state total. At Marshall, 1,921 received it, which was about 18.9% of the total.
Statewide, 10,186 students received $46,543,151 in Promise scholarships. About 90.8% went to students at state four-year colleges and universities. About 6.8% went to private four-year schools, with the remaining 2.4% in the community and technical college system.
Last year and this year, the novel coronavirus pandemic has changed the routine, so last week the HEPC eased the requirements for obtaining Promise money.
Brian Weingart, the HEPC’s senior director of financial aid, said the pandemic had disrupted students’ access to SAT and ACT prep, tutors and the tests themselves. He said the agency receives 17,000-18,000 scores in a normal year, but “we received about half of those for this year, where tests have been canceled and students have not been able to take those,” according to HD Media’s Ryan Quinn.
Bob Wise had the right idea 20 years ago, but it doesn’t appear to be turning out the way he intended. A free ride for students who apply themselves in high school is no longer guaranteed.
Programs such as the Promise scholarship require changes over time, but something happened along the way. Promise has become just another merit-based financial aid package instead of the special program it was meant to be. After the pandemic- related disruption to grades and testing has run its course, the HEPC and the Legislature need to take a look at what Promise has become and see if it can return to its intended purpose.