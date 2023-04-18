The proposed bridge over the Ohio River connecting the Merritts Creek connector to Ohio 7 north of Proctorville, Ohio, is about to get new life after a few years of dormancy.
Last week the Cabell County Commission endorsed the bridge proposal by approving $10,000 as a local match for the bridge’s planning and environmental linkage study. A representative of the KYOVA Interstate Planning Commission said the federal government will fund most of the study, but it requires a 20% local match.
The idea for the bridge has been around for decades. It was to be part of a loop around Huntington that included Interstate 64, the bridge at West 17th Street, a bypass around Chesapeake and Proctorville, Ohio, the bridge in the Lesage or Cox Landing area, and the Merritts Creek connector. The two missing parts are the bypass from Chesapeake to Proctorville and the bridge at Lesage.
The idea of a new bridge has merit. It would provide a better connection with Rome Township on the Ohio side of the river with the Barboursville commercial area and Interstate 64. It would relieve traffic congestion in the eastern end of Huntington and on U.S. 60.
Construction of a bridge at Lesage is a few years off even in the best-case scenario. Seeing traffic cross it is even further out. We may be talking 10 years or more, but the process must be restarted.
In tandem with this or soon after, West Virginia should look at a second bridge at West 17th Street. Connecting two four-lane highways with a two-lane bridge may have made sense to traffic engineers in the early 1960s, but after more than 55 years of use, it’s apparent the existing bridge presents a multitude of safety hazards. There’s been little or no activity on improving the existing bridge or its entry points. That needs to change.
If site considerations prevent a second bridge, there’s another possibility that was accomplished a few years ago at Madison, Indiana. The old two-lane bridge to Milton, Kentucky, was inadequate. The two communities were linked in many ways, similar to how Cabell and Lawrence counties are. So instead of tearing the old bridge down and leaving the two communities separated for two or three years while a new bridge was built, engineers widened and strengthened the piers of the old bridge. Temporary piers were built adjacent to the old bridge, and a new bridge was built on them. When the new bridge was finished, the old bridge was taken down and the new bridge was slowly slid onto the old bridge’s piers.
If that’s what it takes to improve the West 17th Street bridge, it’s an option to be considered before drivers’ worst fears about dangers there come true.
