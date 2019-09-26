The Huntington Civic Arena has seen changes in the past year or so. The distinctive orange paint that had covered the exterior for four decades has been replaced with a pale blue. And now other changes to the exterior are planned.
Monday night, the Huntington City Council approved a plan to use money from the downtown tax increment financing, or TIF, district to renovate the mostly vacant plaza outside the arena’s main entrance.
The downtown TIF district was created in 2004 to help with the construction of Pullman Square. The district uses the increased tax revenues from the development for infrastructure and other development projects in the district. It provides a dedicated source of revenue for those projects, and it does not require tax increases. It merely captures the increased revenues and uses them for specific purposes.
The city wants to begin a second TIF project at the arena, which has seen few improvements to its exterior since it opened in 1977. The plaza changes under consideration include space for live music and permanent seating. They also include greenery on what’s now a large level empty space.
The project is estimated to cost $1.7 million and would be paid off by the time the district expires in 2034, according to Kathy Burns, executive director of the Huntington Municipal Development Authority.
Pullman Plaza has proven to be such a success in raising property values that the city can now pay off its TIF debt earlier than expected, Burns said.
Thus, it wants to use TIF money to make further improvements to the civic arena before the district expires, Burns said.
The city’s plan must be approved by state officials before construction can begin, possibly next year.
What to do with the plaza presents an interesting problem. The open space that has been there for 42 years functions well when large crowds converge on the arena, as happened two years ago when President Donald Trump came to town for a rally. It’s also where high school graduates and their families gather after commencement ceremonies each spring.
Other questions come up. Is this the best use of the TIF district funds? What other plans have been floated? If TIF districts are to be used for economic development, will these changes to the plaza really promote business growth downtown? Is this why the legislature allowed the creation of TIF districts?
And where did this plan come from? Did it originate with SMG, which manages the arena? In City Hall?
And why such short notice for public comment before the plan was submitted to the state for its approval?
As of this week, nothing is set in stone. Plans can change.
From the Frank Sinatra concert that launched it to the Elvis Presley concert that never happened, from sports events and car shows to evangelistic campaigns, the arena has proved its worth. But again, with a limited amount of money from this TIF district to promote economic development, the question remains whether there might have been other projects that could do more in that vein. Exploring options and presenting them to the public might have been a better approach.