The case of the traffic accident in which a 13-year-old girl was struck and killed by an off-duty Cabell County sheriff’s deputy likely isn’t over, despite a prosecutor’s recommendation last week that the deputy not be charged with any criminal offense or even receive a traffic citation. The matter could well end up in a civil lawsuit, and the court of public opinion must be considered.
At about 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2022, Deputy Jeffrey Racer fatally struck Jacqueline “Laney” Hudson with his cruiser. Putnam County Prosecutor Mark Sorsaia was assigned to investigate the incident. His report issued Thursday said no criminal charges will be filed against Racer.
Sorsaia’s decision comes at a bad time. Every month, it seems, West Virginia law enforcement has one scandal or another. Actions of people at the highest levels of the State Police top that list, but thanks to viral online videos, it’s easy to find evidence that too many people in law enforcement see themselves as exempt from laws they enforce on the people they call “civilians.”
There’s a saying about police internal affairs investigations: “We have investigated ourselves and found ourselves innocent of any wrongdoing.” What happened in the Laney Hudson incident causes some people to think — justified or not — that is at play here.
Racer told law enforcement officials he was approaching the intersection of 5th Avenue and 31st Street when he saw two pedestrians running across the road. He said he attempted to stop but was unable to avoid hitting Hudson. Sorsaia’s report said Hudson was with a group of teenagers the evening of her death. They drank alcoholic beverages and smoked marijuana that was laced with K2, a synthetic substance that is commonly used to enhance marijuana’s effects, according to Sorsaia.
State Police produced an estimate of the speed of Racer’s vehicle by measuring skid marks, the location of Hudson’s body and other factors. The analysis showed an estimated speed between 47 and 55 mph, within an average of 47.9 mph. The speed limit in the intersection is 35 mph.
On Feb. 1, State Police conducted a speed survey at the intersection at about the same time of day Hudson had been hit. In a one-hour period, 63 speed samples were collected by speed radar. The lowest and highest values from the survey included 37 mph and 75 mph, with a median speed of 49 mph. Sorsaia added that the survey showed Racer’s possible speed was in the range of other motorists’ common speed.
Racer has since resigned from the sheriff’s department, but his departure doesn’t eliminate the need for answers to so many questions. Would investigators have done nighttime speed surveys for the accident area if it had been a civilian involved in the crash instead of a law enforcement officer? In a similar accident involving a driver who was not in law enforcement, would a prosecutor have made a similar recommendation of no charges — even speeding?
Does Sheriff’s Department policy allow off-duty officers to drive county vehicles with civilians riding along so the deputy can show up for work a little earlier the next morning?
The answers to some of these questions may have to wait for a civil suit to be filed by Hudson’s family, assuming one is coming. If law enforcement in this area wants to avoid the impression of using favoritism to protect its own, it needs to act quickly and publicly.
