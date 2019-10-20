Cabell County voters might want to get ready to vote on a school bond issue as soon as next year.
It would be, in a sense, a replacement for the one that built Cabell Midland and Huntington high schools, which opened in 1994 and 1996, respectively. Voters had approved a property tax levy to finance the bonds to build the schools. In 2006, as the bond payments were nearing completion, voters approved a replacement levy at about the same rate to build Huntington, Barboursville and Milton middle schools. The levy election being considered for next year would replace the second levy at about the same rate.
Since then the Cabell County Board of Education has used its regular funds and money from the School Building Authority to build Huntington East Middle School and begin construction on the new Highlawn Elementary, among other projects.
In a meeting with The Herald-Dispatch editorial board last week, Cabell County Schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe said the bonds are due to be paid off in 2021. Normally the levy to fund the bonds would expire when the bonds are retired, but as happened in 2006, voters could be asked to renew the levy at about the same rate to fund a new round of bonds for a new round of school improvements, Saxe said.
The process for drafting the county’s 10-year Comprehensive Facilities Improvement Plan is underway, and soon public meetings will be conducted to ask the public for its suggestions on the county’s needs regarding school facilities.
“What we do in the next 10 years is going to carry over into the next 30 or 40,” Saxe told the editorial board. The school system is determining what instruction should be like in the next decade and what the classroom learning space should be like as part of that process.
Saxe said central office staff knows of several obvious and probable needs. Midland and Huntington are 25 and 23 years old. They need to be inspected for updates and to determine what parts of the buildings need work to become curriculum-relevant, he said.
Meadows, Cox Landing and perhaps Ona elementaries do not comply with requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Hite-Saunders Elementary has problems that need to be addressed. It needs new windows, a fire suppression system and upgrades to its heating and air conditioning system. The question there is cost. The building is more than 60 years old. If the cost of the necessary improvements is 65 percent or more of the cost of a new school, would it be wiser to build a new school?
Saxe said the board has invested $569,013 in improvements to Davis Creek Elementary in recent years and has more work to do. In hindsight, a replacement building might have been a better investment, he said.
Those are a few of the needs. There are more.
“It’s our responsibility to give the community what they want and the students what they deserve,” Saxe said.
About 45 people have begun work as members of steering committees to help the school board draft a new long-range facilities plan. Community meetings are scheduled for Nov. 21 and Jan. 9 to receive public input on the schools’ physical needs. The target date to complete the plan is Feb. 18, 2020.
“It’s important for this to be a community-built plan,” Saxe said.
“I want every single kid in this school system to think that they have something special. I want every kid to have something they feel connected to. I never want anybody to feel that they’re less because of where their ZIP code is.”
If you have a stake in the future of Cabell County’s public schools, now is the time to let the administration and the school board know where you think schools should be headed.