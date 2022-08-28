Huntington’s Quick Response Team has seen successes, but it faces a problem common to many new efforts in the fight against drug abuse and overdoses — how to keep the momentum going.
In the QRT’s case, it’s a matter of money.
As described by The Herald-Dispatch’s Courtney Hessler in an article on Aug. 21, the QRT is a boots-on-the-ground group that uses EMS data and personally visits people who experience an overdose to attempt to get them into substance use recovery or assist them in other ways.
The team includes a paramedic, a counselor, a law enforcement officer and a faith-based leader, who together tackle the opioid crisis with compassion and human interaction. About 10 police officers and 20 faith leaders rotate within the team.
The team has expanded over the years to have a phone number that community members can call to seek help before an overdose happens, Connie Priddy, program coordinator of the Quick Response Team, said.
It has also tapped into the health care system to offer HIV testing, distribution of fentanyl testing strips, COVID-19 testing and other services.
The program has been replicated across the state, and Huntington’s team is used as a national mentor and teaches other communities to integrate the model into their own communities.
The QRT received $1.35 million in grant funding for the first three years of the program, which lasted longer than expected. It also recently got approved for a new grant. Priddy said it has also received state funds through the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.
But, Priddy said, grant funding is not a sustainable source of funding to keep a program going and growing.
“We are looking for sustainability,” she said.
Given other consens at the state and local levels — infrastructure, education and police and fire funding, among others — QRT must compete for a share of the pie.
The QRT has partially been the victim of its own success. Drug overdoses are not so frequent and so public now that they command attention. The spotlight has moved from the frequency of overdoses to following action in courts as state and local governments seek millions of dollars from drug makers and distributors as compensation for the havoc prescription opioids have wrought.
Huntington and Cabell County chose to go out on their own to recover money from distributors, but so far they have failed. Unless they prevail on appeal, they will have missed out on an obvious source of funding to sustain QRT and similar programs.
So what is the answer? Will elected officials seek a tax levy similar to the ones voters approve for bus service? Will they dedicate line items in county, municipal or state budgets?
Much will lie in how the public values the QRT’s work. The overdose problem isn’t going away. It’s not as widespread as it was a few years ago, but it’s still with us, and it probably always will be.
The question elected officials and the public must answer is how much they want or need the QRT’s work to continue.