Cabell County's HIV cluster is growing. There's no way to spin that into something good. OK, maybe there's one way: We at least know it's here. But beyond that, the news isn't good.
For now the cluster is confined to the county's intravenous drug users, but the rate of growth appears to have picked up. In the last count, Cabell County had 73 cases of people infected with HIV, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The DHHR has tracked an average of two additional new cases each week over the past nine weeks. In the previous nine weeks (April 28 through June 21), Cabell County averaged one new case each week.
One death, in June, has been associated with the Cabell County cluster, DHHR confirmed.
The cluster, tracked from January 2018 to the present, represents a sharp uptick from the baseline average of eight cases annually over the past five years.
As noted recently by The Herald-Dispatch reporter Bishop Nash, Cabell County alone already has more confirmed HIV cases this year than the entire state of West Virginia has had in a single year since 2008 (84 cases that year), according to DHHR statistics. The increase reflects a shift in how HIV is being transmitted. What has historically been spread primarily by sexual contact is now being passed mainly between intravenous drug users through unclean syringes.
Although Cabell County has the only active HIV cluster in West Virginia, a handful of new cases has cropped up in the Ohio Valley as an effect of the nationwide opioid epidemic.
To reduce or eliminate the spread of HIV and other bloodborne diseases among drug users, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department has a needle exchange program in which people turn in a used syringe and receive a new, clean one in return. Cabell County's exchange program is one of about 20 in West Virginia.
Exchange programs have nearly universal support from state and federal public health officials. Not only do they inhibit the spread of disease, they enable health officials to encourage drug users to visit a clinical setting, which then can become a referral point for treatment.
Between 2018 and May 2019, more than 900 harm reduction clients in West Virginia were referred to treatment, about 300 of them from Cabell-Huntington's program alone, according to DHHR.
Cabell-Huntington's syringe exchange serves an estimated 600 individuals with varying regularity - some weekly, others with months between visits.
Unless numbers are available for how many people regularly visit the program and how many receive needles for IV drug use instead of for legal purposes such as insulin injections, it's almost impossible to get an empirical measure of how well the program slows the spread of HIV and other diseases.
Local residents are concerned that the cluster could spread beyond the IV drug-using community and into the public at large, a concern that Dr. Michael Kilkenny, the health department's physician director, shares. It could become an issue in next year's mayoral election in Huntington, as declared Republican candidate and former city council member Scott Caserta has called for an audit of the program.
In all likelihood, the needle exchange program is holding down the spread of HIV by getting clean needles out to IV users. The problem is that we don't know how much the program is helping. It's better to have the needle exchange than not have it.
This is a situation that will have to be watched carefully and objectively by all involved. The best news will be seeing that cluster of 73 shrink, preferably to zero.