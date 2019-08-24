Tri-State residents who rely on public transportation for business or pleasure got three pieces of good news this week.
The Tri-State Transit Authority had one of its best years in terms of ridership in the past three decades. In the fiscal year that ended June 30, the TTA recorded 952,911 boardings of riders, which was not far off the record of 1,022,415 set in 1981.
The trend carried over into July, when the TTA carried 83,501 riders, up about 9% from July 2018.
Paul Davis, the TTA's general manager, attributed the good year to a partnership with Marshall University that allows students to ride a "Green Machine" bus route for free. Also, the overall low unemployment rate in the region means more people are taking the bus to and from work, Davis said.
Three routes in particular have shown an increase in ridership: a Madison Avenue route in the West End, a route through Walnut Hills to the Walmart store on U.S. 60, and a route along U.S. 60 to the Huntington Mall.
If ridership on those routes continues to increase, the TTA will need to add more buses, Davis said. Davis said he has no plans to increase fares or ask voters to increase the property tax levy to pay for more buses. Instead, he will seek federal grants.
The TTA provides a necessary service and one that has run mostly controversy-free. It has the confidence of the public, and apparently it has more confidence from potential riders, too, all of which is good for the TTA and better for the public at large.
There was also news this week that West Virginia will provide more than $1.1 million needed to match federal money for a major runway safety improvement project at Tri-State Airport. Gov. Jim Justice announced that the funding will be the state match required to utilize $10 million in federal funding in order to get the first phase of the project underway.
The first phase of the three-phase project consists of improving 1,400 feet of runway safety area along the south edge of the airfield. Airport Director Brent Brown said that after crews drained a large pond near the runway safety area, a slope stability issue hidden by the impounded water was revealed. The funding announced by Justice aims to stabilize the existing slope supporting the runway safety area, which will require over 1.2 million cubic yards of material.
Brown said back in May that all three phases of the project will cost $25 million to $35 million. Brown said he anticipates getting Phase 1 underway by February or March of next year, although that timeline could change depending on weather.
Third was the announcement that ticket sales for the Autumn Colors Express are running ahead of their target.
The excursion train, which will run round trips between Huntington and Hinton on Oct. 25, 26, and 27, is the successor to the New River Train, which had made fall foliage excursions along the same route for 52 years.
The New River Train brought thousands of visitors to the Huntington area each year, and it looks like the Autumn Colors Express will be another magnet for local tourism.
One difference between the two is that the Autumn Colors Express will allow people to board in Charleston, too. The Charleston stop will provide accommodation options for out-of-state riders, particularly since Marshall University has a home football game that weekend, said Lou Capwell, spokesman for Rail Excursion Management Co., the operator of the train.
Three modes of transportation, three bits of welcome good news.