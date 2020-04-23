Today the U.S. House of Representatives could approve another relief bill to help businesses and other entities suffering financial problems from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Two days ago, the U.S. Senate approved a $484 billion relief package. It includes $310 billion to replenish the Paycheck Protection Plan. The package also provides $60 billion for a separate small business emergency grant and loan program, $75 billion to hospitals and $25 billion to a new coronavirus testing program.
The Paycheck Protection Plan was part of the $2.2 trillion emergency package that was enacted last month to help small businesses cover payroll and other expenses for two months. The PPP began with $349 billion. It was supposed to help businesses with fewer than 500 workers, but several larger companies found ways to access the money. The plan ran out of money earlier than expected, leaving many small businesses wondering where the help was.
In any program this large and this visible, insiders get the jump, and that happened in this case, too. According to the Washington Post, several companies receiving money in the first round of PPP funding were clients of J.P. Morgan Chase. That led many in Washington to believe the large Wall Street banks were helping their clients secure large loans early in the process.
J.P. Morgan Chase responded that its commercial banking unit serves large clients, and it was able to complete many of their applications while smaller businesses were coming in.
Thus, larger companies got money while smaller businesses were left wanting.
The taxpaying public and the small business community expect that this bill and any future funding for small businesses will have rules in place that will protect truly small businesses from being left out in the cold.
Meanwhile, the system of inspector generals who are supposed to hold the bureaucracy accountable has been in turmoil for several weeks. President Donald Trump has replaced or reassigned several, including the one who oversaw the first relief package. The president has to get the accountability part of this new package in order so we have a watchdog who ensures the money goes to where it is intended.
There is talk of another relief bill to help other parts of the economy damaged by the virus and the subsequent shutdown of many businesses. State and local governments say they need help, too.
After today, we will have come close to the $3 trillion mark in federal aid packages, with more likely to come. How many more can we afford? The federal government’s resources are not infinite, and spending or borrowing today will affect what it can spend money on later. That question could determine how much help Washington will give in the next round.
This pandemic was one of those events that few people foresaw and fewer people prepared for. Mistakes were bound to happen. Anyone who demands perfection in the response by the president, Congress, governors or local health officials is playing a political game that helps nothing and only aggravates the problem in the here and now.
We’re in the fifth week of the shutdown. Small businesses and people who rely on them are hurting. Some are looking forward to re-opening on May 1, but they can’t totally rely on that date.
Going forward, let’s make sure the money goes where it can do the most help for the people who need it the most.