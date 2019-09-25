A report in Sunday’s The Herald-Dispatch about recent health concerns related to the use of e-cigarettes sparked dozens of comments from online readers.
They ranged from those who think vaping is bad for people’s health to those who say vaping is helpful to people who want to stop smoking cigarettes.
Here is a sampling of the comments:
Tony Cunningham: “I’m all for one’s personal rights unless it infringes on others. And with vaping, it’s become a serious issue because of these ‘custom juices’ they use. It’s like mixing bleach and ammonia. You shouldn’t mix these flavors. Hell, just stop vaping/smoking all together. I lost my mom to lung cancer because she smoked from a very young age. But she was from a time it was accepted. With all the knowledge we have of the damage it does, I don’t understand why anyone would want to smoke or vape.”
Emma Phillips: “I fear these are much worse than ‘regular’ cigarettes, but no evidence yet. I watched my dad die from lung cancer; it’s not a pretty sight. Choose to live.”
Tarina Lynn Willis Martin: “There is tons of evidence that these things are a safer alternative. Do some research instead of believing all the hype. People buying black market THC is the problem, and mixing these flavors is not like mixing bleach and ammonia. That is the most absurd thing I have ever heard.”
Tony Cunningham: “Previous studies have looked at the effects of these ingredients when subjected to heat or vaporization and found that they can cause the formation of formaldehyde and other cancer-causing chemicals, in addition to causing irritation and inflammation of the lungs. Now new research says that the chemicals could begin to react, forming unknown byproducts as soon as the e-liquid is mixed.”
Melissa Goodwin: “I watched my step father die from lung cancer. At the same exact week my real father was diagnosed with bladder cancer from smoking. My world was torn apart. I swore I would never let another person go through this. I opened my vape shop 6 months later. My husband had kicked a 2 pack a day habit with vaping in 2012. I knew it worked for him and many friends we had. Five years later we have helped hundreds of people quit smoking with no ill effect. The UK now has vape shops inside their hospitals to help people kick the habit. The e-liquid that we carry isn’t just thrown together. It comes from ISO Laboratories, all registered with the FDA, batch numbers and dates. Just like the food we eat or the vitamins we take. People fear what they don’t understand. ...”
Robert Sexton: “Thanks to vaping, at the end of this month I will be 6 months tobacco free. Tried everything before, except suicide, medicine ... nothing works better for me than vaping. ... I don’t want tobacco flavor. I don’t want to taste something I’m trying to stay away from. ... the problem lies with THC black market pens. ...”
Jane Wood Nicholson: “There is no healthier alternative to smoking — period. ... ANYTHING you suck into your lungs on purpose is crap. My mother died when I was 28 due to smoking.”
Daytona McClain Jarman: “You don’t need grape, bubble gum, cherry, etc., flavors.”
Tarina Lynn Willis Martin: “Been smoke free for 5 years because of vaping. Best decision I have ever made. Stop believing all of the false reports. Vaping isn’t an epidemic, smoking is.”