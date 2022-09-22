A public sewage treatment system is up for sale to private investors if any want to take on the challenge.
By Oct. 18, the Lawrence County Board of Commissioners will know if anyone wants to buy the Union-Rome Sewer District, what with its $20 million bonded indebtedness, $12 million in needed improvements and rates that haven’t changed in eight years.
The commission voted Tuesday to advertise the district for sale. Last week, about 15 people attended a public hearing in Ironton on the possible sale. Most asked the commission to not sell the district.
Given the district’s financial situation and the public’s reluctance to see their $49.99-a-month rate possibly double in 10 years, something will have to give.
The district serves about 5,000 residential and commercial customers along County Road 107/Ohio 7 from the Fairland East Elementary School area to Chesapeake. The district came into being in the mid-1980s. At the time, the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency said the system was needed because the soils in that area were unsuited for septic tanks and the Proctorville and Chesapeake systems needed upgrading beyond those villages’ ability to pay. The agency imposed a building ban on the area until construction began on a public treatment system.
The ban was lifted in 1985 when the first construction contracts were awarded. The lifting of the ban along with the opening of the East End bridge over the Ohio River that year allowed the resumption of residential and commercial construction in that part of Lawrence County.
The flatness of the area and how spread out it is made conventional gravity-flow sewers too expensive, so the plan was to use septic tanks for primary treatment. On-site pumps send septic tank effluent through pressurized lines to the treatment plant in the West Chesapeake area.
What worked to get the system built might be a liability for its continued operation now that the system is about 35 years old.
The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners has pondered the possibility of selling the sewer district for more than a year. Last year, Aqua Water proposed buying the district for $25.5 million. The water company, which provides service in the Chesapeake and Burlington areas, proposed raising rates 25% the first year, 10% per year for the following four years and 3% per year for the next five years.
If those increases are compounded, that would more than double the rates households pay now. Some households might be able to handle a $100-a-month sewer bill; some will find that to be a burden.
The question now is whether the county commission can offload the system to a willing buyer. If the county sells the system, the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio might need to step in to protect users from increases that could go beyond their ability to pay. If there are no buyers willing to submit an acceptable bid, the commissioners themselves will need to make the difficult decisions necessary to pay off the system’s debts and keep it operating.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.