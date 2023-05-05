Officials in Lawrence and Gallia counties in Ohio are in talks to jointly develop tourism opportunities in their area. While the idea of developing a tourism industry in those two sparsely populated counties may seem odd or even silly, it’s not.
Lawrence County commissioners DeAnna Holliday and Mike Finley were among those on hand to talk about ways the two counties can file a joint application for some $500 million in state funding.
Both counties have been awarded $250,000 in development funding for planning and tourism opportunities.
They want to combine their money and efforts to develop joint projects in the area where the two counties meet.
Officials in the two counties are looking at potential campsites, bike trails, ATV trails and possibly a development along the Ohio River riverfront, Holliday said.
Developing recreation projects in the Mercerville area, the former Crown City strip mines and Timber Ridge in eastern Lawrence County also was discussed, Finley said. Trout fishing lakes in Lawrence County are a possibility.
What’s being discussed is something similar to the Hatfield-McCoys Trails system in southern West Virginia. That network of off-road trails, lodging and food service is a large tourism draw to a region that has seen its traditional industries downsize.
Hatfield-McCoy Trails took decades to become what it is now. It succeeded despite relative neglect from a state tourism office that focused on whitewater rafting and left ATV riders to find out for themselves what southern West Virginia has to offer in terms of recreation. Today’s whitewater rafting industry is smaller than it was 30 years ago while off-roading remains as popular as ever, if not more so.
So what about Lawrence and Gallia counties? Can they tap into the off-roading market? That remains to be seen. It will require quite a bit of planning and studying. They do have a template to work with based on what happened in southern West Virginia. If the town of Gilbert in Mingo County, West Virginia, can capitalize on this recreation attraction, why not Crown City and Proctorville, Ohio? The area in question is less than an hour’s drive from Huntington, and just a little more than an hour from Ashland and Ironton. It’s close enough to Columbus and Cincinnati for day trips. The development of RV parks across the Ohio River in Mason County, West Virginia, shows there is a market for that industry, and the development of the Nucor Corp. steel mill should bring more disposable income into the area.
Maybe the idea of outdoors tourism in Lawrence and Gallia counties on that scale is pipe dream. Maybe it’s a no-brainer. The truth likely is in the middle. It’s an idea worth pursuing, and the effort has to start sometime, somewhere. It might as well be now.
