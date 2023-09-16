The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20210620 youth soccer 08.jpg
West Virginia Futbol Club takes on MClean YS in a girls 18/19U match during the 2021 US Youth Soccer Eastern Region President’s Cup in 2021 at the Barboursville Soccer Complex.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

Two major youth soccer tournaments are returning to the Tri-State and the Kanawha Valley next year. That’s good news for hotels, restaurants and convenience stores, but it’s good news for the wider region as a whole.

This week, Kanawha County officials and the West Virginia Soccer Association announced that U.S. Youth Soccer has once again selected West Virginia as host for next year’s Eastern Regional Championships. The event will run from June 26 to July 3 at the Shawnee Sports Complex in Dunbar and the Barboursville Soccer Complex.

