Two major youth soccer tournaments are returning to the Tri-State and the Kanawha Valley next year. That’s good news for hotels, restaurants and convenience stores, but it’s good news for the wider region as a whole.
This week, Kanawha County officials and the West Virginia Soccer Association announced that U.S. Youth Soccer has once again selected West Virginia as host for next year’s Eastern Regional Championships. The event will run from June 26 to July 3 at the Shawnee Sports Complex in Dunbar and the Barboursville Soccer Complex.
It was the second such announcement this year. In May, the West Virginia Soccer Association announced that United States Youth Soccer had accepted its bid to host the Eastern Regional Presidents Cup tournament from June 14-18, 2024, marking the fourth time since 2019 that the event will be hosted at the Barboursville and Shawnee complexes. That tournament will bring 125 teams from West Virginia and 11 other states to the region.
The two tournaments could result in an estimated $35 million in economic impact to the region. Even if that estimate is inflated, the actual amount will still be a substantial boost to the regional economy. In the past, families coming to the tournaments have filled hotel rooms from Clendenin, West Virginia, to Grayson, Kentucky — a distance of about 100 miles.
Sports tourism is a special opportunity. Instead of expecting people to come here and partake of one-shot entertainment options and leave the next day, it brings in families who stay several days to enjoy the companionship of families from other areas who share the same passions. It also brings affluent families from metro areas in New England and the Northeast to Appalachia, where they can judge for themselves how outdated the stereotypes about the region are and how this region can be a good place to do business.
Another benefit is that the cooperation between soccer officials in the Tri-State and the Kanawha Valley shows that the enmity between the two regions that developed during the regional airport effort 30 years ago is behind us. The two areas share many economic ties. The fact they cooperate so well in building facilities and acquiring youth sports events proves they can work together for the betterment of both. Competition is good, but cooperation pays off, too.
