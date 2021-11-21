The old ACF factory in Huntington’s Highlawn neighborhood may soon be gone, but it won’t be forgotten.
At a news conference last week, Huntington Municipal Development Authority Director Cathy Burns announced the organization had entered a partnership with Marshall University’s Archival Department, putting photographs, documents and other materials and artifacts on display at the university.
Lori Thompson, the head of Special Collections at Marshall, said the historian inside her realizes the importance of the materials and artifacts from ACF and called it an honor to be a part of the effort to preserve part of Huntington’s history.
“As communities shift, grow and evolve and as the physical landscape changes, as is what’s happening behind us, each item provides proof of existence, proof of the hard work, proof of the struggles and proof of the celebrations and enjoyment,” she said. “Its documents not only inform future generations and historical researchers, but proof of those that did the work. It celebrates, respects and honors them.”
Thousands of workers produced thousands of railroad cars in the decades ACF was in operation. The city and Marshall are to be commended for preserving artifacts and other materials from the old factory. ACF was one of the industries that built modern Huntington, and it must be remembered in some form.
Yet the demolition of ACF points to an undeniable fact about the city’s future: As much as some residents miss the old smokestack industries they grew up with, that part of Huntington is gone, and it’s probably not coming back.
The roll call of industries that left Huntington is a sad one: ACF, Owens-Illinois, Houdaille and BASF, among others. Expand that to the larger region and you add AK Steel (formerly Armco), Dayton Malleable and Allied Chemical. Of course, we still have Special Metals and the Marathon refinery at Catlettsburg, Kentucky, along with many smaller industries whose presence and importance often go unnoticed.
This region would embrace another company that wants to manufacture rail cars, but such a company likely would look for a greenfield site outside the city, not a brownfield site inside it.
Mayor Steve Williams sees the former ACF site as the hub of what he calls the Huntington Brownfields Innovation Zone, or H-BIZ. That project would connect St. Mary’s Medical Center to the east with Marshall University to the west to create new economic activity.
Preparing for the future is important, but so is remembering the past. Preserving ACF’s history while preparing the site for redevelopment accomplishes both.