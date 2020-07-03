“When in the course of human events it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume, among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the laws of nature and of nature’s God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.”
Those words begin the Declaration of Independence. The holiday we call Independence Day or the Fourth of July is to honor the adoption of that document and all that came after it. Yet how many Americans recognize the words in that first paragraph?
These words in the second paragraph are more familiar: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. That, to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”
There is a lot of meaning in those 55 words. Nearly 250 years later, we’re still arguing over what they mean to us today and what they will mean to the next generation.
This nation was founded on the ideal of self-government — that we don’t need a hereditary monarch who lives in luxury while the rest of us fight his wars and pay taxes to him.
We don’t live to fulfill the strategies of a king or a czar. The government works for us, not we for it.
A little over a hundred years ago, we were dragged into a war that essentially ended the reign of monarchs in Europe. We were pulled into a second world war, then a cold war that included smaller shooting wars.
Eventually the United States was left as the world’s only nation that was both a military and an economic superpower. Knowing when to use that strength and when to not use it has been a problem we haven’t been able to solve.
When we were founded, we were an imperfect nation. We still are. Our constitution enables us to correct those imperfections. Change is often a slow process that can require a generation or more to accomplish, but it can be done, and has.
In many ways, this is not the same nation that was created in 1776. It’s bigger. More diverse. More influential on the world stage. From Madawaska, Maine, to American Samoa, from Point Barrow, Alaska, to Puerto Rico, it’s a large nation that’s home to a variety of peoples. We don’t all get along, but most of us are working on it.
Because July 4 falls on a Saturday this year, some people are taking the day off today to, in theory, observe the holiday. That makes today as good a time as any to remember where we came from and who we are. what we need to do and how to do it.
The Declaration of Independence closes with, “And for the support of this declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of Divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our lives, our fortunes, and our sacred honor.”
Note “to each other.” Independence Day is a holiday for all Americans — not only for presidents, our war dead, laborers, veterans or other groups. It’s a day to celebrate our past and our future. To honor the principles this nation was founded on while becoming a better people.
Events of the past few weeks have shown how difficult that task is and how much remains to be done. But we’re working on it. It will take time. The outcome remains uncertain.
However, 244 years ago we were given the framework to make the changes that are necessary. This weekend, we honor that vision.