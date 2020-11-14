Fifty years might mean little on some college campuses, but at Marshall University, they mean the world.
As the Marshall community gathers to remember the disaster of a half century ago, it’s fitting to think about how much the university and the community it is in have changed.
Physically, few universities in this region have seen as much change as Marshall has in the past 50 years. The Field House, Northcott Hall and several other buildings are no more, not to mention Fairfield Stadium. The campus boasts a new library, a new building for the performing arts and, soon, a new baseball field.
Academically, Marshall has added a medical school, a pharmacy school, a nationally recognized forensic science program, engineering programs and other academic disciplines that stand in contrast to the small liberal arts university the school was then.
The Huntington community has changed, too. Interstate 64 and the spread of water, sewer and other utilities hastened the city’s decline in population. Many of the smokestack industries that sustained families and helped pay students’ tuition are gone.
Change has been a constant in this area — sometimes for good, sometimes not. Many of the old problems are gone, and many problems the university, the city and the area faced in November 1970 are still with us or have gotten worse. But things are improving as Huntington reinvents itself to ensure it is rebounding from years of decline.
It’s important to note that while other sectors of the economy have had their problems, Marshall has grown. Through its own growth, through default and through partnerships, it has become a major player, if not the major player, of the local and regional economy.
But one thing has not changed, and that’s how the events of Nov. 14, 1970, changed things. There’s no need to go into the details of what happened that Saturday night. The story has been told many times and is part of the region’s identity.
Ceremonies and other events scheduled for today and tonight will wrap up this round of remembrances of the 75 people who lost their lives. Now that we’ve reached the 50th anniversary, future large-scale observances of the event will be less frequent. And as years pass, so too will people who remember that night.
Will time erase memories? In one respect, yes. In another, no. Time has proven that the Marshall community and this region will not allow that night to be just another dark moment in their history. Those 75 lives are forever part of Marshall’s identity and its commitment to change through growth and commitment to its core mission.
This area won’t “move on” now that the 50th anniversary is here. Each generation is obliged to remember and finish the job of rebirth and renewal that began that night. Each generation has carried out that duty. May it be so for each generation to come.