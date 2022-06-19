The future is coming up on us fast in terms of changing our electric power grid from fossil fuels to carbon-neutral generation.
Last week provided evidence the region’s electric power generators have a lot of work to do if they are to meet their goals of reducing reliance on coal and natural gas in providing the electricity their customers need.
At noon Friday, during a week of 90-degree weather, coal and natural gas provided about 64% of the power used in the region served by grid operator PJM Interconnection. That region stretches from New Jersey to central Kentucky and includes all of Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia. Nuclear power plants provided 18% of the region’s power needs. Renewables? A little more than 9%.
The realization is setting in that America’s power needs cannot be met by renewables alone. Some regions just aren’t suitable for large-scale solar and wind generation. Appalachia is one of those regions. That’s why nuclear power is back in the mix, with newer small-scale nuclear plants being the best hope.
Moving from fossil fuels to total net-zero emission technologies, as American Electric Power acknowledged in its 2022 corporate sustainability report.
“We continue to work toward achieving our near-term goal of reducing CO2 emissions 80% by 2030. Beyond that, the path to net-zero emissions by 2050 is less certain. While we believe technology and alternative resources will be a major factor in achieving a net-zero economy, we currently cannot provide a precise path for getting to net-zero between 2030 and 2050,” AEP’s report said.
Some utilities elsewhere have goals of eliminating fossil fuels entirely. Last week, Florida Power & Light, the largest utility in that state, announced plans to eliminate all of its carbon emissions by 2045. It expects to do that by increasing its reliance on solar energy, including using it to turn water into hydrogen to power its generating plants. FP&L said it will eliminate its use of natural gas and continue operating its two nuclear power plants. The company says it will do all this without any price increases beyond what ratepayers should normally expect.
That’s an ambitious goal. AEP and FP&L operate in different markets, but AEP’s sounds more grounded in reality. The growth in the use of electric vehicles will require more generating capacity even as coal-burning power plants are retired and demolished.
West Virginia has built much of its economy on burning coal for electricity and sending part of that power out of state. The move away from fossil fuels, including natural gas from the Marcellus shale, will test the state’s ability to adapt its own power grid. At the local level, counties that rely on coal-burning power plants for jobs and tax revenue should prepare now for the days those plants go silent.