President Joe Biden made it official Monday: He’s running for re-election. His opponent from 2020, Donald Trump, has started his campaign to return to the White House. The truth is that neither candidate is all that desirable, but we may be stuck with them.
The former president has revealed the darker side of his personality since he lost to Biden three years ago. He has become more sarcastic than ever, and his scorched-earth approach to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has yet to announce whether he will run for the GOP nomination, shows Trump is out to destroy whoever stands in his way. When he first ran in 2016, Trump’s favorite insult was calling someone a “loser.” Since 2020, Trump has revealed himself to be the sorest loser in the nation, which is turning off his former supporters.
As for Biden, he’s showing his age. He’s the oldest person ever to be president, and it’s clear his physical strength and mental prowess are not what they used to be. In addition to that, Biden’s hostility to fossil fuels, which support much of West Virginia’s economy and supply almost all the electricity this region uses, does not bode well for Appalachia’s economic future. He says he will “finish the j0b,” which probably isn’t good news for West Virginia.
At least there are challengers available. For what Trump and his Make America Great Again campaign offered voters on the right, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s brand of left-wing populism offers an alternative to Biden’s policies. DeSantis and his anti-woke policies appeal to many GOP voters. Republicans who yearn for someone more in the center in terms of temperament and personality have former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and other possible candidates available to them.
For practical purposes, though, the presidential primary campaigns will be over before West Virginia has its primary election in June 2024. Voters in other states will have already chosen the two major party candidates by then.
A tight general election could hinge on West Virginia’s five electoral votes, although candidates will be more concerned with larger swing states.
West Virginia’s 2024 primary will be important on the state level. With Sen. Joe Manchin up for re-election in a state that has largely rejected the Democratic Party after embracing it for generations, voters’ choice of the Republican candidate will be important. Likewise, with Gov. Jim Justice prevented from running for re-election because of term limits, Republican hopefuls will spend the next 12 months wooing donors and voters as they vie to move into the (now mostly vacant) Governor’s Mansion.
If you’re a political junkie, these are the times you live for. If not, you have a few months of respite before the airwaves are filled with ominous music and black-and-white slow motion video explaining why a particular person is the devil’s hand-picked choice. Negative political ads work. They have since John F. Kennedy used one against Richard Nixon in 1960.
This could be the last election cycle dominated by Baby Boomer candidates. Even they must yield to age. We can always hope Generation X steps up soon with more appealing candidates to take their turn at governing.
