The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

President Joe Biden made it official Monday: He’s running for re-election. His opponent from 2020, Donald Trump, has started his campaign to return to the White House. The truth is that neither candidate is all that desirable, but we may be stuck with them.

The former president has revealed the darker side of his personality since he lost to Biden three years ago. He has become more sarcastic than ever, and his scorched-earth approach to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has yet to announce whether he will run for the GOP nomination, shows Trump is out to destroy whoever stands in his way. When he first ran in 2016, Trump’s favorite insult was calling someone a “loser.” Since 2020, Trump has revealed himself to be the sorest loser in the nation, which is turning off his former supporters.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you