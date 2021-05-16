An eight-page report given to West Virginia legislators last week revealed the dark underside of the state’s behavioral health system. Delegate Matt Rohrbach, R-Cabell, said it was the worst report he has seen in his seven years in the Legislature.
What else could he say when he learned a young man in the state’s care drank antifreeze and was left for 12 hours before receiving medical care. Or when he was told a woman in Cabell County needed a shower chair but wasn’t provided with one. She went months without showering, receiving only “sink baths” for hygiene.
Those incidents were described in the report on behavioral health facilities in West Virginia presented to the Legislative Oversight Commission on Health and Human Resources Accountability. The report details complaints over the past two to three years.
There were other stories in the report, and worse ones. As noted by The Herald-Dispatch reporter Taylor Stuck, the list of incidents didn’t differentiate between larger group homes and smaller ones, indicating that the issues are pervasive throughout the system. In several instances, neglect by staff led to deaths.
Are the events and conditions listed in this report shocking, disturbing and intolerable? Yes. But step back and look at the larger picture, and it becomes apparent they were inevitable.
One key reason is there is little incentive for elected officials to correct these problems. People with behavioral health problems are no one’s constituency. Public officials suffer no consequences if the flaws in this system go uncorrected in the long term. Voters will debate trans athletes. They will argue over greyhound racing. They will talk about First Lady Jill Biden and actress Jennifer Garner visiting West Virginia to watch someone get a COVID-19 vaccination shot. But they — actually, we — will not keep their — our — attention on behavioral health issues.
Let’s face it: Talking about this is uncomfortable.
There is the possibility things will improve.
Beginning June 1, the state Office of Health Facility Licensure and Certification will be able to assess civil penalties against facilities that fail to come into compliance. State law also will be updated relating to patient rights, care and safety. And the Department of Health and Human Resources continues to work to get facilities into compliance.
Until things change, it’s how the system works — or sometimes doesn’t if you are a person trapped in it.