Workers in the Tri-State have revived an old negotiating tactic that had almost disappeared from the local labor scene — the strike.
Last week, 50 members of International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers 598 District 54 at Sulzer Pumps in Barboursville ended a two-week strike. The strike began after the union’s contract with the company expired Sept. 30.
About 450 members of United Steelworkers of America Local 40 at Special Metals have been on strike since their contract ended Sept. 30.
Wednesday evening, more than 1,000 service and maintenance workers at Cabell Huntington Hospital, who belong to the Service Employees International Union, voted to send a 10-day strike notice to the hospital’s management. The current contract ends Nov. 2, and negotiations for a new one continue.
And although the word “strike” is not being used, some classrooms in the South Point (Ohio) Local School District have been without teachers after the contract between the South Point Association of Classroom Teachers and the school district expired. Negotiations on a new contract are continuing.
When factory and mining industries in the Tri-State area and the larger region in general were more dominant than they are now, strikes were commonplace. Coal miners, steelworkers, chemical workers and others found it necessary to stage walkouts to get their employers’ attention. As those industries waned locally, so did the number of strikes. This region has seen strikes and other forms of work stoppages, but not in the numbers there were in the heyday of smokestack industries.
The strikes that have occurred have not had the degree of violence that accompanied some of the old-style strikes, such as rock throwing and the use of jackrocks to puncture vehicle tires. They’ve been more peaceful despite the strong language going back and forth.
As unions’ membership has declined, so has their influence both economically and politically. These work stoppages happening so close together could be a coincidence, or it could be an indication of something else. One possibility is that workers believe things have gotten out of balance. Management has had the upper hand, and workers feel more and more that their concerns are not heeded sufficiently, to put it mildly.
There’s nothing inherently good or bad about a strike. It’s a legal and legitimate method for organized workers to seek better pay and working conditions. The interesting thing is that workers have resumed using it as a bargaining tool. Whether the balance of power in labor-management relations has shifted remains to be seen.