Gov. Jim Justice participated in a groundbreaking ceremony Monday to mark the beginning of construction on a road to connect Welch with the Coalfields Expressway. The 5.12-mile section of road will cost $146.6 million.

That should say the new connector will give Welch better access to West Virginia 16 now and where the Coalfields Expressway will be when it is completed near Welch.

