Tuesday evening, the Cabell County Board of Education voted to spend $161,710 for 10,000 portable student desk shields.
“The child would have a barrier, they would still be able to see their teacher, but it’s light enough, flexible enough to move around,” Superintendent Ryan Saxe said. “It’s easily wiped down, and these will be available for all students in Cabell County this fall.”
The money to buy the shields is coming from the CARES Act. It’s a reasonable use of money appropriated by Congress to help communities deal with the COVID-19 outbreak. If the shields work as planned, they will help reduce the spread of the disease as students return to school.
Now contrast this with the $525,000 in CARES Act funding that is being used to replace three culverts on Cyrus Creek Road near Barboursville. Replacing the culverts is part of Gov. Jim Justice’s decision to use $50 million of CARES Act funding spread across all 55 counties for road repairs and repaving.
Elsewhere in the region, one road project in Wayne County will receive $1.3 million on CARES Act funding. About $1.3 million of repairs will be done on W.Va. 10 in Lincoln and Logan counties between Harts and Chapmanville. Two projects in Boone County will receive $640,000. Two in Mason County will get $415,000, and three in Putnam County will share $1.88 million.
The rationale for using CARES Act money on road repairs is that these projects improve access to medical facilities. Local emergency medical professionals and others were consulted in vetting and prioritizing the projects, according to the governor’s office. The projects focus on paving, drainage, slips, slides and any other issue that may make it difficult for emergency personnel to respond to calls.
“These projects not only meet the criteria, but also provide real improvements to roads used by our citizens and first responders,” Jimmy Wriston, deputy secretary of the Department of Highways, said in a release. “It’s the Division’s honor to be able to contribute to providing enhanced access to medical facilities during this time of heightened concern for health and safety. When these projects are complete, it will be one less worry for people.”
That sounds like a bit of a stretch. While schools are using CARES Act funds to take steps they need to remain open — steps that are directly linked to the pandemic — the governor is using $50 million for what appear to be routine road repairs.
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., says using CARES Act money for road repairs was not Congress’s intention.
“I don’t know of a pothole that has had the COVID virus. I haven’t found one yet,” Manchin said recently during a Fox News interview. “How they’re using it for highways and potholes, and not for people, is beyond me.”
Justice says criticism of his plan is “politics.”
No, governor, it’s not “politics.” It’s “accountability.” It’s “stewardship.”
There’s no doubt some of these road projects are needed. But every dollar spent on roads is a dollar that’s not going to schools, universities, cities, counties and other levels of government that have unanticipated, direct needs from dealing with COVID-19.