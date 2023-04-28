On Aug. 25, 2006, U.S. Sen. Robert C. Byrd stood in the lobby of the Robert C. Byrd Biotechnology Science Center at Marshall University for its dedication ceremony. As with any event where Byrd spoke, the local power structure was there to hear him speak. If you were anybody, you wanted to be on the stage when Byrd spoke.
Byrd had secured federal funding of $35.6 million, or about 90% of the original $40 million price tag. The dedication ceremony came seven years after then-Marshall President J. Wade Gilley asked Byrd for help in securing funding for the building. Byrd came through.
“After our meeting, I rolled up my sleeves to do the work in Congress to secure the federal funding,” Byrd told the crowd. “You’re looking at Big Daddy — Big Daddy — needed to make this beautiful facility a reality,” Byrd said to the overflow crowd. His audience reacted with cheers and laughter as Byrd repeated “Yeah, man!” and enjoyed the applause.
Byrd indeed was the “Big Daddy” who used his influence as Senate majority leader, minority leader and Appropriations Committee chairman to steer money to West Virginia. The FBI fingerprint center in Clarksburg, highways, bridges, medical centers — about anything that could benefit from a congressional appropriation, Byrd saw to it that West Virginia got its share and more of federal pork barrel spending.
Downtown Huntington has the Robert C Byrd Institute, formerly the Robert C. Byrd Institute for Advanced Flexible Manufacturing, to train people for high-skill, well-paying blue-collar jobs. From 1980 until his death at age 92 in 2010, Byrd saw that West Virginia’s needs were taken care of. A list of government installations bearing his name is a long one.
But that was then. Now the first domino has fallen in diminishing Byrd’s legacy.
Two days ago, Marshall’s Board of Governors voted to remove Bryd’s name from the RCBI and rename it the Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center.
“RCBI is an asset of Marshall University and part of our vision and path forward is to shape this facility into a center of excellence. The name change better aligns this facility with the University and allows increased public recognition of this facility as part of the Marshall University brand,” said a background statement accompanying the resolution for the name change.
The Marshall brand. Not the Byrd brand, but the Marshall brand.
West Virginia government is no longer controlled by Byrd’s Democratic Party. In the nearly 13 years since Byrd’s death, the West Virginia’s Democratic Party lost its power in the state Capitol. The national party’s power structure drifted left, and people who once voted Democratic out of habit decided Byrd’s party no longer represented them. With no one to defend Byrd’s legacy, the opportunity is there to remove Byrd’s name from some of the dozens of buildings, bridges and other structures that proclaim it.
What’s next? The Robert C. Byrd Bridge over the Ohio River at downtown Huntington? The Robert C. Byrd Locks and Dam about 30 miles up the river? Medical centers? Campus buildings?
There’s no great public movement to remove Byrd’s name, but it’s possible things could be renamed in the coming years as other people want their names remembered. Byrd broke the tradition that public works should be named only for people no longer alive or in office. Otherwise, as the late Herald-Dispatch columnist Dave Peyton noted, these naming opportunities function as taxpayer-subsidized campaign contributions.
College students today were in elementary school when Byrd died. They have little or no memory of him. Older voters have fewer reasons to honor him. But just as careful thought, not the fads and emotions that rule the day, should determine which statues to remove from public spaces, so too should public officials take care in erasing Byrd’s name from public works. Some works should be renamed. Some shouldn’t.
For 30 years or more, Byrd was West Virginia’s most dominant public figure. His legacy should be treated with the respect it deserves.
