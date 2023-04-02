The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Ironton roundabout_01
Courtesy Ohio Department of Transportation

People from eastern Lawrence County who go to the Lawrence County Courthouse in Ironton to apply for a marriage license, attend a court hearing or do other business there are about to encounter the latest trend in Ohio highway construction: roundabouts.

Roundabouts are nothing new. They’ve been used in Europe and Asia for years, but they didn’t make their way to this area until one was built at the 10th Street entrance to Harris Riverfront Park. It confused people at first, but eventually drivers entering and leaving the park figured out how to use it.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you