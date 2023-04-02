People from eastern Lawrence County who go to the Lawrence County Courthouse in Ironton to apply for a marriage license, attend a court hearing or do other business there are about to encounter the latest trend in Ohio highway construction: roundabouts.
Roundabouts are nothing new. They’ve been used in Europe and Asia for years, but they didn’t make their way to this area until one was built at the 10th Street entrance to Harris Riverfront Park. It confused people at first, but eventually drivers entering and leaving the park figured out how to use it.
Several years ago, the Ohio Department of Transportation decided to replace some four-way intersections with roundabouts. They’ve been built in Gallia and Athens counties and in Lawrence County at South Point. Now two are planned for the interchange of U.S. 52 and Ohio 93 at Ironton.
Work is scheduled to begin Monday to construct dual roundabouts at the ramp terminal intersections on Ohio 93, remove the existing traffic signals and to install a sidewalk to improve pedestrian access along the corridor. One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction on Ohio 93. Starting April 12 the ramp from Ohio 93 to U.S. 52 East and the ramp from U.S. 52 West to Ohio 93 will close for 90 days for partial construction of the roundabouts. During the closures, traffic for both ramps will be detoured via U.S. 52 West to Ohio 650 at Hanging Rock and back to U.S. 52 East to Ironton.
Some drivers might not want the diversion to Hanging Rock, so they might opt for using the Ohio 141 exit on U.S. 52 instead, but getting from there to downtown Ironton could take longer than diverting to Hanging Rock.
So why is ODOT so intent on replacing four-way intersections with roundabouts? Those things can be hard to navigate for first-time users. They slow traffic, and they eliminate the familiarity of intersections controlled by traffic signals. ODOT’s reasoning: safety.
“Identified in 2019 as one of 150 intersections across Ohio for safety improvements, this project will increase safety and improve traffic flow for the over 15 thousand vehicles that navigate these intersections daily,” ODOT said in its news release advising of the beginning of construction.
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety — well known for its videos of crash-testing cars for passenger safety — endorses roundabouts.
“The tight circle of a roundabout forces drivers to slow down, and the most severe types of intersection crashes — right-angle, left-turn and head-on collisions — are unlikely,” the IIHS says..
Traffic flow improves after traditional intersections are converted to roundabouts, and roundabouts result in less idling at stop lights, which reduces fuel consumption and vehicle emissions. And they are safer for pedestrians, as pedestrians cross only one lane at a time, according to the IIHS.
West Virginia has its own roundabouts. They’ve been built at Fairmont, Williamstown and Glenville.
There is a learning curve, but as local experience at Riverfront Park and at South Point shows, drivers can get used to them. They are a logical step in the effort to make our intersections safer given how so many people in this area ignore traffic signals.
