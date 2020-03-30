The Bluefield Daily Telegraph published this editorial on March 25 regarding Gov. Jim Justice’s “stay at home” order:
It’s now official. Gov. Jim Justice has issued a “Stay at Home” order for the Mountain State.
The order, which is designed to further combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus, directs all West Virginia residents to stay at home and to limit their movements outside of their homes beyond essential needs.
The new rule took effect at 8 p.m. March 24, and will remain in effect until further notice.
Area residents, particularly those young people who are still congregating in large groups, need to take this order seriously. Now is not the time for horseplay and youthful disobedience.
With the Stay at Home order in place, West Virginians can still:
n Go to the grocery, convenience or warehouse store.
n Go to the pharmacy to pick up medications and other health care necessities.
n Go to medical appointments (but check with your doctor or provider first).
n Go to a restaurant for take-out, delivery or drive-thru.
n Care for or support a friend or family member.
n Take a walk, ride your bike, hike, jog, and be in nature for exercise — just keep at least six feet between you and others.
n Help someone to get necessary supplies.
However, the order states that West Virginians should not:
n Go to work unless you are providing essential services or work for an essential business as defined by the order.
n Visit friends and family if there is no urgent need.
n Maintain less than six feet of distance from others when you go out.
n Visit loved ones in the hospital, nursing home, skilled nursing facility, or other.
Neighboring Virginia has not yet issued a “Stay at Home” order, but the same rules generally apply. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has already canceled school for the remainder of the school year, and has ordered the closure of certain nonessential businesses, including theaters, performing arts centers, museums, indoor entertainment centers, fitness centers, gymnasiums, beauty salons and barber shops .
Virginia also is banning gatherings of 10 people or more. This does not include gatherings that involve the provision of health care or medical services, access to essential services for low-income residents, such as food banks; operations of the media; law enforcement agencies; or operations of government.
All area residents — young people in particular — are expected to follow these new rules. If we are to overcome this unprecedented threat to public health, we must all practice social distancing. And we should try to stay at home, unless it is absolutely necessary to venture out to purchase essential supplies, like food and medicine.
We must be willing to make personal sacrifices now to ensure the health of our family, friends and neighbors.
Stock transactions warrant investigation
The Martinsburg Journal published this editorial on March 24:
Millions of dollars in stock transactions on behalf of five U.S. senators have raised serious questions about their ethics — and whether they broke laws against insider trading.
Clearly, the matter needs to be investigated, but not as a witch hunt with the preconceived notion that someone must be guilty of wrongdoing. If the senators did what they are being accused by some of doing — using information about COVID-19 they received because of their positions to profit or avoid stock market losses — the very minimum punishment ought to be removal from office. Much preferred would be prosecution.
And if these five in the U.S. Senate engaged in insider trading, it has to be supposed there are others in government, perhaps in both the legislative and executive branches, who did the same thing. That, too, needs to be investigated as soon as possible.
Details of the five situations vary greatly. They involve Sens. Richard Burr, R-N.C.; Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.; James Inhofe, R-Okla.; Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga.; and David Perdue, R-Ga.
Burr and Loeffler were the first to be accused after reporters examined Senate financial reports. They found that Burr sold as much as $1.7 million in stocks in late January and mid-February — just before stock markets around the world began steep dives. Burr insists he made decisions based solely on “public news reports.”
Loeffler tells a different story, that she has no involvement in how investments on behalf of her and her husband are handled. They are “made by multiple third-party advisers without my or my husband’s knowledge or involvement,” she insisted in a statement released via Twitter.
Inhofe and Perdue have made similar statements. Feinstein says her husband makes investment decisions, in which she takes no part.
Where it can be proven lawmakers had nothing to do with stock market decisions, they are blameless. But where they and/or family members handle investments, timing is everything. If beneficial stock sales or purchases were made before there was public knowledge of what the senators knew, there may well be culpability. Again, if that is established, the lawmakers — and any others who engaged in insider trading — must be punished.