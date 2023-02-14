The Republican-controlled West Virginia has allowed the creation and operation of charter schools in the state, but their creation has been hindered by lack of financial resources — startup capital, in other words.
On Monday, the state Senate passed Senate Bill 47, which creates a charter schools stimulus fund to provide up to $100,000 to help those schools with startup costs.
SB 47 passed the Senate by a vote of 32-1. Only Sen. Mike Caputo, D-Marion, voted against it. Sen. Mike Azinger, R-Wood, was absent. All senators representing this area voted for it.
The bill itself does not appropriate any money for startup costs.
That would need to be addressed later in another bill, assuming SB 47 passes the House and is signed by the governor, or if it passes the House and both chambers override a veto should Gov. Jim Justice choose to do so.
The thing is that the senators’ vote shows a widespread dissatisfaction with the public education system in West Virginia. People want alternatives. If they can’t afford charter schools or if they’re not confident enough to homeschool, they may see charter schools as an option.
And why not? An embarrassing national report late last year showed a sample of West Virginia public school students ranked near the bottom in reading and mathematics. Those two subjects are the key to learning other subjects in school and to developing skills necessary for lifelong learning.
“We know it all begins with literacy, and students who cannot read become adults who struggle to succeed. Literacy and reading have an immeasurable impact,” state Superintendent David Roach said during a state Board of Education meeting in December.
True, the state’s lack of educational achievement is not all the fault of public schools.
A good part of it is cultural, and part comes from the state’s high poverty rate, particularly in certain regions. But parents and others expect schools to do their part in overcoming those obstacles.
At that meeting in December, Roach, who is a former superintendent of Cabell County Schools, announced a back-to-basics plan to deal with public schools’ shortcomings. Roach said schools need to refine their focus on reading, writing and mathematics and, in particular, return to teaching the science of reading. He also said teachers must focus on expanding concepts as students progress into deeper levels of learning.
As is true with so many other things in modern life, education is not a one-size-fits-all endeavor. Students vary widely in their abilities and their needs. A public education system needs to be flexible enough to deal with that variety.
Legislators elected by voters have chosen to break with both tradition and with previously powerful constituencies to allow charter schools to operate in the state.
Of course, the burden is on newly created charter schools to show they can provide better education than regular public schools. SB 47 could be a step in that direction.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.