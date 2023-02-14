The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The Republican-controlled West Virginia has allowed the creation and operation of charter schools in the state, but their creation has been hindered by lack of financial resources — startup capital, in other words.

On Monday, the state Senate passed Senate Bill 47, which creates a charter schools stimulus fund to provide up to $100,000 to help those schools with startup costs.

