There are discussions going on in the State Capitol on whether public school students will go back to school at all this spring.
Last week, Gov. Jim Justice extended the school closure through the end of April. Justice and state school Superintendent Clayton Burch defended their optimism that students would still be able to return to the classroom this school year. Legislative leaders of both parties, in a letter to the governor, have called for the rest of the year to be canceled.
Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson; Senate Minority Leader Roman Prezioso, D-Marion; House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay; and House Minority Leader Tim Miley, D-Harrison, wrote the letter to Justice asking that schools not re-open this school year. The letter said allowing students back in school would “risk sending our children into potentially hazardous and untenable learning environments.”
Justice and Burch, though, lean in the opposite direction.
“We want to be as optimistic for our children as we can,” Burch said. “It is important they know there is an end to this. We want to save that time at the end to see your teacher, bring closure to the school year. If we can, we want to do that.”
Burch has it right. Classes should resume if at all possible.
The school closure is scheduled to end April 30. May 1 might be too early, as the peak of coronavirus infection is expected to occur around that time. We should have a better idea in a couple of weeks how accurate those predictions are, though.
Students are already at a disadvantage because of the instructional time they have lost since measures were taken to reduce the spread of the virus. If possible, they need some classroom time so they can prepare for the next school year.
Going from March to August without being in a classroom amounts to a five-month summer vacation. Some parents are trying their best to keep up their children’s schooling, but many are overwhelmed by the task. Let’s be honest: Teaching children reading, writing and arithmetic is not for everyone. Having internet-based lessons helps, but many children need the classroom experience.
Then there is the Class of 2020 to consider. High school seniors saw their last year end abruptly. A couple of weeks of classes would allow them to close out their school years and say their good-byes to their friends in person. It would also allow for graduation ceremonies, even if only on a small scale. That would be better than nothing.
Having two or three weeks of classes would require getting the school buildings ready and recalling teachers and service personnel. It would provide a date that parents and children could plan around.
That’s better than the uncertainty they operate under now.
Safety measures would have to be taken, but surely they’re not impossible.
If at all possible, the school year needs to resume. It could do the children a load of good.