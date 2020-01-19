Joe Burrow is the most famous athlete to come out of southeast Ohio in many years. He could be the most famous ever, depending on whether you consider Bevo Francis, Woody Hayes and Cy Young to be from a region whose informal boundaries can be debated.
What cannot be denied, though, is the attention Burrow’s success on the football field has brought to a region that has been largely overlooked.
Last month, Burrow was awarded the Heisman Trophy, which goes to the player its voters consider to be the best in college football. Burrow grew up in Athens County, Ohio, which is about the same distance from Huntington that Logan is. Burrow made his mark in college football at Louisiana State University, where last week he led his team to the national championship.
In his Heisman acceptance speech, Burrow remembered his roots.
“Coming from southeast Ohio, it’s a very impoverished area, and the poverty rate is almost two times the national average,” Burrow said. “There are so many people there that don’t have a lot. I’m up here for all those kids in Athens and Athens County that go home to not a lot of food on the table, hungry after school, and you guys can be up here, too.”
Within days of the speech, people donated more than $500,000 to the Athens County Food Pantry, whose annual budget is usually a fraction of that.
In many ways, southeast Ohio — roughly the hilly region west of the Scioto River — is more like West Virginia than it is like its neighboring Ohio regions anchored by Cincinnati and Columbus. It has its areas of beauty and comparative prosperity, and it has its areas of depression — just as West Virginia does.
Before Burrow won the Heisman, most of the recent national attention to southeast Ohio has been related to its problems with drugs. When prescription painkillers were the focus of attention, everyone went to Portsmouth, Ohio, for the stereotypical story of a dying town ravaged by drugs. With heroin and fentanyl, national reporters focused more on towns at the other end of the region, up near East Liverpool.
On the political scene, the region was visited by journalists who wanted to know why people there voted for Donald Trump.
These gave media stars what one wit referred to as their “Jane Goodall among the chimps” moment.
Southeast Ohio has given the state some powerful politicians — James A. Rhodes and Vern Riffe come to mind — but none in recent years have had the staying power those two did.
As with southern West Virginia and eastern Kentucky, the consolidation of wealth and power in larger metropolitan areas has damaged southeast Ohio’s ability to prosper. The brain drain is a problem. There are probably more young people in Ironton who dream of a good career in Columbus than the other way around.
Burrow’s speech gave the region the national attention it needed. Sooner or later that attention will move on to the next bright shiny object unless the people in southeast Ohio can hold on to it.
If people in Portsmouth, Ironton, Gallipolis, Pomeroy, Jackson and elsewhere are not piggybacking on the spotlight Burrow has brought to their region, they should be.