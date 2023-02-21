A tank car sits on a trailer as the cleanup of portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed over a week ago continues in East Palestine, Ohio, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Given what happened in East Palestine, Ohio, earlier this month, people living along railroad tracks have every right to wonder about the safety of trains carrying hazardous materials past their homes, workplaces, schools and other places where they gather.
The derailment on Feb. 3 brought to light how railroads in general and Norfolk Southern in particular balanced the competing interests of safety — for workers and the public — and delivering returns to investors. Hint: Investors won — for now.
We won’t have the full story of what caused the derailment and how the emergency response system performed until after the National Transportation Safety Board and other agencies issue their reports. But what we know now does not look good for the railroads.
In the past year, railroad executives have talked about their need to increase their work forces even though they themselves trimmed their numbers not that long ago as they implemented precision controlled railroading — a program that demands high operating efficiencies that led to widespread customer dissatisfaction and labor unrest. CSX was a leader in this; Norfolk Southern had to play catchup.
Re-investing the money into employee benefits and train safety took a back seat to returning it to investors. Less than a year ago, Norfolk Southern announced it would spend $10 billion to buy back some of its stock. That allows the value of the company’s stock to increase, which benefits investors.
At the same time, Norfolk Southern and other railroads fought proposals to improve the safety of trains by replacing air brakes on freight cars with electronically controlled pneumatic brakes (ECP). That system slows all cars simultaneously and decreases the chance of derailments. Norfolk Southern was all for ECP and its costs until it favored stock buybacks more.
We don’t know yet if ECP would have prevented the Ohio derailment or lessened its severity. The Obama administration proposed a rule to require ECP systems on high-hazard flammable trains, but the Trump administration did away with that rule. Restoring it apparently was not a priority for the Biden administration, whose Transportation Department has had its own set of problems it has been slow to deal with. Both administrations have failed the public on this.
Then we consider labor relations. Not only have the major railroads slashed their workforces in the name of efficiency — only to scramble now to replace some of those displaced workers — but they have also engaged in 19th-century labor practices regarding sick time and personal leave. In short, until some unions threatened a strike in recent months, train workers did not have paid sick time.
Sick time prevents workers from showing up at work and operating at less than peak performance — something most industries would not want on something as safety-critical as a high-hazard flammable train. Having sick workers on the job also increases the chances they would make their coworkers sick. Forget health and safety. We have to keep the trains running on the precision scheduled railroading model.
These things and many more contributed to the disaster in East Palestine, Ohio. People are rightly concerned about their health and safety there long-term. In the worst-case scenario, East Palestine ceases to exist as the town its residents have known. Similar communities wonder if they, too, will be collateral damage in the push for railroad profits and regulatory laxness.
