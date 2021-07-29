The Lawrence County (Ohio) Board of Commissioners is considering a proposal to sell the Union-Rome Sewer District to Aqua Water or another private-sector entity. Aqua Water, which provides water service to part of the sewer district’s service area, has been in talks with the commission for about a year about the sale.
The district serves about 5,000 residential and commercial customers in the area along Ohio 7 from the Fairland East Elementary School area to Chesapeake. Most residential customers pay about $49.99 per month. The rate hasn’t changed in years and the sewer district, which employs 10 people, still owes about $26 million to $27 million in bonds for the sewer system, according to Chris Kline, county administrator and deputy Lawrence County auditor. Also, the county had to borrow $1.2 million to make repairs to the plant last year, he said.
While no decision has been made to sell the plant, Commission President DeAnna Holliday is concerned about district finances.
“Something has to change for that plant to be successful,” she said. “The plant is expensive to operate.”
Aqua Water has proposed buying the plant for $25.5 million. The company has said it would spend $10 million on the system in the first five years after any acquisition and at least $13 million over the first 10 years. That could entail a rise in rates of 25% the first year and additional increases in subsequent years.
The district’s history goes back to the late 1970s and early 1980s. At the time, the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency said the system was needed because the soils in that area were unsuited for septic tanks and the Proctorville and Chesapeake systems needed upgrading beyond those villages’ ability to pay. The agency imposed a building ban on the area until construction began on a public treatment system.
The flatness of the area and how spread out it is made conventional gravity-flow sewers too expensive, so the plan was to use septic tanks, often buried behind homes, for primary treatment and then on-site pumps to send septic tank effluent to the treatment plant in the West Chesapeake area. Some newcomers to the area might not even be aware of the septic tanks.
What worked to get the system built might be a liability for its continued operation now that the system is about 35 years old. The need to pay off the system’s debts and keep it operating could force a sale that would result in rates that would be too high for many people in the area. If the county sells the system, the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio might need to step in to protect users from increases that could be beyond their ability to pay.
It’s good to know what Aqua Water’s plan is. Residents in the district also need to know what the commission’s plan is should its members decide to not sell the system and operate it themselves.
There are no easy or inexpensive answers, but openness and transparency are definitely needed as county officials wrestle what to do to solve this expensive problem.