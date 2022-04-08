The area of northern Mason County, West Virginia, near the town of New Haven could be a good place for a nuclear power plant. So could the town of Glasgow in eastern Kanawha County.
Far-fetched? Not really if plans to develop small-scale nuclear power come to fruition.
The key to that possibility is advanced small modular reactors.
According to the U.S. Department of Energy, advanced small modular reactors, or SMRs, are part of a plan “to develop safe, clean, and affordable nuclear power options.” They could be used for power generation or sized to fit industrial uses.
“Advanced SMRs offer many advantages, such as relatively small physical footprints, reduced capital investment, ability to be sited in locations not possible for larger nuclear plants, and provisions for incremental power additions. SMRs also offer distinct safeguards, security and nonproliferation advantages,” the DOE website says.
According to the Department of Energy, SMRs could be deployed in the United States in the late 2020s or early 2030s.
It’s too early to say if, when and where small modular reactors would be deployed in West Virginia, southern Ohio or eastern Kentucky, but there’s always the possibility they will be. Companies that sell electricity on the wholesale market will probably build them closer to metro areas that are chronically low on electricity. Utilities that sell directly to consumers in regulated markets, such as in West Virginia, might find them appealing.
Or the first SMRs in Appalachia could be deployed by manufacturers or retailers that want a dedicated source of energy that does not emit carbon dioxide into the air or does not create large amounts of waste material such as coal ash.
Companies such as Nucor and Toyota could be prime candidates for such power sources. Toyota’s environmental efforts have been underway for decades. Nucor wants to be known as the greenest steel producer in the nation. It has already agreed to buy electricity from a solar farm in Berkeley County, West Virginia.
The thing about the Ohio Valley is that we have a number of sites that can handle one or more SMRs. Those sites are the locations of coal-fired power plants that have been taken out of service and demolished. The former Philip Sporn Plant site in Mason County and the former Kanawha River Power Plant site in Kanawha County could be among them. Those sites can be connected to regional grids easily, and they are in smaller communities that would welcome the redevelopment of sites that formerly provided hundreds of jobs.
Just as the days of large coal-fired power plants are in peril, so is the era of large-scale nuclear plants. Large nuclear plants serving a wide area are too expensive to build. Smaller generating stations serving a decentralized grid could be in store. Of course, the technology must be ready, safe, economical and deployable. And it must be something the public will accept. That’s what the coming years will tell us.
From all appearances, where and how we get our electricity is changing. If SMRs are the future of what is called carbon-free energy, West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky need to be ready.