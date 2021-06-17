Today the passenger boat American Duchess docks at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington. The boat can carry up to 166 passengers. Some of them will get off the boat today for guided tours around the area, or they might decide to walk around the downtown and do some exploring on their own. Or they may choose a combination of both.
“We are excited to welcome more of our river passengers to the city and Cabell County,” Tyson Compton, president of the Huntington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, said in a news release earlier this week. “We missed them last year and are so happy to see their return. We consistently get great comments from these folks when they visit. They enjoy what we have to offer and they love our people, often commenting on how friendly everyone is to them.”
Tourism is an underappreciated part of the local economy. From events at the Mountain Health Arena to regional soccer tournaments, this area draws thousands of outsiders each year for events. Local campgrounds attract people who just want to get away from it all for a while.
Becoming a bigger player in the tourism industry doesn’t necessarily require multimillion-dollar investments in big, flashy attractions. As former world chess champion Wilhelm Steinitz (champion from 1886-1894) demonstrated, victory comes from an accumulation of small advantages. This area has them, and this area has taken small steps to capitalize on them.
Take signs as one example. Hal Greer Boulevard is the main entry point into Huntington from Interstate 64, but for years there were few if any prominent signs directing people to the downtown or to other points of interest. Now there are.
Speaking of signs, Huntington is the largest city along the Ohio River in this region, but there is no large sign at Harris Riverfront Park identifying the city to travelers on the American Duchess or any other passenger boat that may dock here. It’s almost as though local officials assume visitors would know this is Huntington. Other cities in this region have signs identifying them — Ironton and Gallipolis in Ohio, Ashland in Kentucky and Point Pleasant in West Virginia — but Huntington doesn’t.
Compton mentioned another small advantage this area has: Its people know how to be friendly to visitors. The Herald-Dispatch often receives letters after Marshall University football games from fans of visiting teams who appreciate the reception they received here.
Sometime this evening, after the passengers have returned to the boat and the boat’s own needs, such as fuel and water, have been taken care of, the American Duchess will head back downriver toward Cincinnati and Louisville. Each person on the boat will take away a memory of the Huntington area, just as each family attending a regional soccer tournament or a Marshall football game will.
There’s not much work involved in small steps, but adding them all up produces good results. Today Huntington has another chance to do just that.