Marshall University President Brad D. Smith says he wants to raise $300 million in the next 10 years so the school’s students can graduate debt-free. This is one of the best ideas to come out of Old Main in years.

“Marshall is a gateway institution. We welcome talented students who come from humble beginnings,” Smith said at his investiture ceremony on Sept. 16. “And we can’t send them out into the world when they leave Marshall with $26,000 in debt. We can and we must do more.”

