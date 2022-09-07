Solar Holler and Coalfield Development hold a ceremony to flip the switch on a solar panel installation on the roof of West Edge on Sept. 29, 2021, in Huntington. The 294 solar panels make up one of the largest solar installations in West Virginia — and the largest powering a community nonprofit.
The use of solar power is growing in the United States, and most of it is in areas blessed with an abundance of sunshine.
U.S. shipments of solar panels rose to a record electricity-generating capacity of 28.8 million peak kilowatts last year, the federal Energy Information Administration reported Tuesday. That was up from 21.8 million peak kilowatts the year before.
About 80% of solar panels installed in the U.S. are imported from Asia, the EIA said.
Utility-scale solar generating capacity increased 25% last year. Small-scale solar, mostly on residential buildings, increased by about a third, according to the EIA.
The top five states for receiving new solar panels were California, Texas, Florida, Georgia and Illinois. All have large areas and large populations, and they have terrain suitable for large-scale deployment of solar power. Combined, the five states took delivery of nearly half the solar panel shipments.
The EIA did not release state-by-state data for solar power shipments, so it’s not easy to say at what rate West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky added solar capacity. There’s no denying, however, that solar power is becoming more popular in this region. Businesses and homes are adding solar panels. Some people and businesses will pay a premium for their power if it’s not generated by burning fossil fuels.
West Virginia was an early adopter of hydropower, but almost all of those good sites have been developed. Large-scale development of wind power is restricted to the highest ridges along the eastern border. Thus, if there is to be growth in renewables in this part of Appalachia, it will be solar.
Appalachia will be a late adopter of large-scale solar power. It has no choice, what with mountainous terrain and long periods of cloudy weather working against it. And there is the political influence of the coal and natural gas industries in West Virginia.
In a way, that works in our favor. Most new industrial-scale processes are inefficient and expensive at first. The price of solar panels has fallen significantly in the past dozen years, and if they can be produced domestically in larger numbers, maybe the price will fall even more. Plus West Virginia can learn from mistakes in other states — not just in installing solar power but in other matters, too, such as siting. At present utility-scale solar power uses far more acreage than a coal-burning power plant.
The limitations of existing technology prevent large-scale deployment of solar power in this region, but that’s not to say there aren’t opportunities for small-scale solar. We’re seeing it now, and the trend is likely to continue.
