There’s no reason for people (other than emergency vehicles) to drive 70 mph or faster in the construction zone between Huntington and the Huntington Mall, but too many people do.

The Barboursville Police Department reported Monday it had issued 130 citations in the seven-day period ending Sunday, April 2. That’s almost 20 per day. Citations targeted speed violations 10 mph or more above the posted 55 mph zone, but most violations have been written to vehicles traveling 70 mph or faster, police said.

