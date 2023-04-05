There’s no reason for people (other than emergency vehicles) to drive 70 mph or faster in the construction zone between Huntington and the Huntington Mall, but too many people do.
The Barboursville Police Department reported Monday it had issued 130 citations in the seven-day period ending Sunday, April 2. That’s almost 20 per day. Citations targeted speed violations 10 mph or more above the posted 55 mph zone, but most violations have been written to vehicles traveling 70 mph or faster, police said.
Barboursville Police Chief Daren McNeil said the effort is intended to keep drivers and construction workers safe and to reduce accidents, not as a way for the department to generate revenue.
Many drivers find the construction zone stressful enough, particularly at the entrance ramps, without having other vehicles tailgate them through the construction area.
Again, there’s no good reason for people to drive normal interstate speeds through the construction zone. No one likes speed traps, but Barboursville police and other agencies enforcing speed and distracted driving laws in the zone are doing us all a favor.
Eastbound travelers on I-64 could enjoy a new welcome center in the Huntington area soon. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito say they secured $1.75 million in federal funding to build the new welcome center at Exit 8 (5th Street Road) of I-64.
And that’s about all the public knows about this project. The West Virginia Department of Transportation says more information will be released eventually. That’s good, because there are several questions about this project.
Why do we need a new welcome center? What’s wrong with the existing rest stop just before Exit 11 (Hal Greer Boulevard)? Will the one in use now stay that way, and will the new one be a separate operation?
Where at Exit 8 will the new welcome center be? The area is crowded now, so what would be replaced?
So many questions and so few answers. It behooves the DOT to provide far more information to the public than it has provided so far, preferably sooner than later. Which brings up another question: Why the secrecy?
Retail gasoline prices in the Huntington area had returned to where they were a couple of years ago, but they’re going back up following Saudi Arabia’s announcement Sunday that it and other OPEC producers are cutting back production to prevent the price of crude oil from dropping any further.
As noted by the Associated Press, the decision by oil producers to cut production by more than 1 million barrels a day “comes after prices for international benchmark crude slumped amid a slowing global economy that needs less fuel for travel and industry.”
Inflation had been slacking off in recent months, but if this cutback in production drives up fuel prices, inflation could head back up again.
With the economy lately, it seems as if it’s not one thing, it’s another.
