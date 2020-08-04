Sunday’s announcement that Marathon Petroleum is selling its Speedway chain of convenience stores to the parent company of 7-Eleven wasn’t a surprise, but it remains a significant one for the Tri-State region.
The sale was part of an overall strategy brought about by shareholder groups that contend Marathon Petroleum is undervalued — that the sum of the company’s parts are worth more than the whole, so the company should be broken up into three pieces.
Marathon so far has resisted calls to divest itself of its pipeline unit, known as MPLX. Locally, MPLX is technically the owner of the boats on the Ohio and Kanawha rivers that carry the Marathon logo on their stacks.
The Speedway sale is a step in that plan.
The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021. 7-Eleven is to acquire Speedway in the $21 billion all-cash transaction. After taxes, Marathon will have $16.5 billion available to strengthen its balance sheet and return capital to shareholders. 7-Eleven commits to buying 7.7 billion gallons of fuel per year from Marathon, with additional growth opportunities.
The agreement was disclosed the day before Marathon announced its second-quarter earnings. The sale comes as Marathon reported a rough quarter financially. However, the company’s retail segment, meaning Speedway, held its own. Income from retail operations was $494 million in the quarter of 2020, compared with $493 million for the second quarter of 2019.
Profits from the sale of fuel increased to 39.60 cents per gallon in the second quarter of 2020 from 26.66 cents per gallon in the second quarter of 2019. Same-store merchandise sales decreased by 4% year-over-year and same-store gasoline sales volume decreased by 37% year-over-year, which company officials attributed to “demand destruction associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.”
In their quarterly conference call, company officials said in-store food and soft drink sales fell in the quarter, but alcohol and cigarette sales were up.
What all this means for the Tri-State area is unknown. 7-Eleven officials say they plan to close some stores where Speedway and 7-Eleven are close to one another, but that’s not likely to be a big deal here, where 7-Eleven has not had much of a presence in recent years. Marathon trucks will continue to supply the stores that are changing hands.
As of this writing, not much is known about 7-Eleven’s plans for the Speedway locations. Huntington alone has five, and there are several more close by in both West Virginia and Ohio.
Another concern is the Marathon refinery at Catlettsburg, Kentucky. Once the anchor of Ashland Inc., the Catlettsburg refinery is a mid-size player in Marathon Petroleum. Because of a recent merger, Marathon Petroleum is now a coast-to-coast refiner. It’s a coast-to-coast marketer, too, but it’s getting out of that business.
In their conference call, Marathon officials said all refineries are being examined to ensure they can generate cash flow in all environments. Marathon did announce that two refineries on the Pacific Coast that had been idled as a result of the pandemic will not be restarted. Catlettsburg may have a larger role in Marathon Petroleum going forward. It may have a smaller role. No one really knows just yet.
What all this means is that things are going on outside our area that are outside our control. But they do bear watching. It’s hard to tell what the long-term economic effects of the pandemic will be. We just have to do what we can to minimize the damage and maybe even make some things better than they were before.