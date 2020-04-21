April is almost over, meaning May is nearly upon us. With that comes a host of decisions that will have to be made about sports activities.
Sports can seem like a trivial matter amid the other things going on related to the COVID-19 outbreak, but in many ways they are not.
Youth sports in particular are a big part of West Virginia’s tourism. Earlier this month, United States Youth Soccer’s Eastern Presidents Cup and Eastern Regional — both scheduled for the Barboursville Soccer Complex and the Shawnee Sports Complex in Kanawha County in late June and early July — were canceled. Those events brought thousands of travelers from nearly a dozen states. Those visitors filled hotel rooms along the Interstate 64 corridor and into Ohio and Kentucky.
The virus outbreak also led to the cancellation of the West Virginia Futbol Club’s second annual Capital Cup, which was to have been held earlier this month. That meant 202 teams would not visit the Kanawha Valley and, again, fill hotel rooms in a wide region.
The region has lost hundreds of thousands of dollars, if not millions, in youth sports tourism revenue alone because of the outbreak.
Other youth sports have been put on hold pending a determination of when it will be safe for people to gather to play or watch. The U.S. Little League has canceled its 2020 season. We may have lost an entire season of many youth sports, just as colleges lost their spring sports.
Meanwhile, local fans of the Cincinnati Reds may have to travel to Arizona this summer to see their teams play, if they can get into the stadiums at all. Major League Baseball is trying to salvage its season, and the most recent plan has all 30 teams playing at their spring training sites in Florida and Arizona, or playing all games in Arizona. Either way, there would be no spectators at the games.
An appropriate level of caution has been used so far in planning sports schedules. Decisions to cancel or postpone entire seasons are not made lightly given the financial impacts that are involved. Soon the question will move to fall sports.
By the time training camps open at the collegiate and high school levels in July and August, the worst of the virus outbreak should be behind us, but it might not be gone.
Football is a moneymaker at a few universities. It’s also a cultural tradition in many states. Schools at the college and high school level will be reluctant to alter their seasons, but they must take many things into consideration.
Among them is transportation. Most people could still be practicing some form of social distancing this fall. That’s easy enough at the park, but not so easy on a crowded bus. The same thing that could delay the start of the public school year — putting students in close quarters on a bus when the virus could still be active — could also deter teams from traveling for games.
There is also the question of whether and how to test so many players for the virus once camp or games begin. The availability of tests, the cost of tests and what to do if a player tests positive are all things that must be considered.
So even if the worst of COVID-19 is in the rearview mirror for most of us come July, it will remain front and center in the sports world.
Decisions will have to be made. Caution will be needed, and decisions will need thorough explanations. Decisions won’t be easy, but openness will make accepting them easier.