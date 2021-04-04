Today is Sunday, April 4, 2021. To most people in the Tri-State, today is Easter Sunday, a day for going to church, for chocolate bunnies or however they choose to mark it. It’s also the fourth day of baseball season and, in West Virginia, the start of the final week of the regular session of the Legislature.
We’re far enough into spring that lawns are being mowed. Despite the wintry weather of the past few days, the forecast for the rest of the week is more definitely springlike. The hills are turning green, and by the end of this month the brown landscape should have been supplanted by a green one.
Days are getting longer. Planting season is upon us, and soon prom and graduation seasons will arrive also. The pleasant sound of children playing will return to our parks.
We’re also in whatever month this is of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has gone on so long it’s easy to lose track of time. We do remember there was a pre-pandemic world, and we’re looking forward to seeing what the post-pandemic world looks like.
Given all that, today is a good day to pause and look ahead, preferably with a mix of optimism and realism. Construction on roads and infrastructure shows that longstanding problems are about to be solved or at least be less troublesome. By midsummer schools should be back to a normal schedule.
We might even be done with mask mandates and strict social distancing, although the more introverted among us probably would like to see social distancing remain in some form. We’ll have to see how many COVID measures continue on into summer or past the official end of the pandemic, such as sneeze guards at the grocery store checkout counter.
It’s easy to think that six months ago, while everyone was complaining about what a terrible year 2020 was turning out to be, 2021 was about to say, “Hey, you all, watch this.” We’ve had plenty of downs this year already, but some ups are out there waiting for us, too.
In this season of reawakening and rebirth, perhaps we can put the worst of COVID-19 behind us. Getting past the bitter partisanship that has come to dominate our lives in recent years will take a while longer, but it’s possible. One thing about farming is that you have to know in the spring what you want to harvest in summer and fall. If you want corn, you don’t plant soybeans. Let’s see what we can harvest later this year by making better decisions now about what we plant.