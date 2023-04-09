Today is Sunday, April 9, 2023. To most people in the Tri-State, today is Easter Sunday, a day for going to church, for chocolate bunnies or however they choose to mark it. We’re also in the middle of Passover week. On a secular level, baseball and softball seasons have begun, and the Marshall University softball team has been a bright spot.
Our hillsides are turning a light green as trees begin to show their leaves. By the end of the month the hills should be a solid green. If you haven’t mowed your lawn yet, you will soon.
Days are getting longer. Fields have been plowed, and planting season is upon us. Soon prom and graduation seasons will arrive. The pleasant sound of children playing will return to our parks, if it hasn’t already thanks to our recent warm weather.
COVID-19 is largely behind us. Not so politics. The presidential election of 2024 dominates national news, thanks in large part to the recent indictment of former President Donald Trump. In West Virginia, candidates for governor and U.S. senator are making their intentions known as they vie for votes and donations.
Does this spring offer hope or disappointment for the remainder of the year? Both, really. Hope comes as infrastructure projects to make our daily lives better continue to move along despite the temporary inconveniences they cause. If people act responsibly, including driving safety in construction zones, things will work out well.
There’s disappointment in the continuing saga of alleged misconduct at the West Virginia State Police, ranging from financial wrongdoing at the top, sexual harassment and destruction of evidence at the middle and now allegations that a state trooper committed two acts of sexual assault. The investigations into those are all ongoing, so it’s too early to pass judgment, but the fact the allegations have enough behind them to merit investigation casts doubt on the State Police’s ability to enforce laws the way it is supposed to. Enforcing the law requires respect of the people doing the enforcing; too many rogue officers or administrators squanders that respect.
This is a season of reawakening and of new birth. Young people graduating from high school and college could well find the world to be a different place than how they imagined it. Four months from now, young children will be excited to experience their first day of kindergarten.
Among the politics and investigations, the graduations and the job changes many of us will experience, it’s important to remember that you harvest what you plant. If you want tomatoes, you don’t plant cucumbers. Let’s see what we harvest this year by making better decisions now about what we plant.
